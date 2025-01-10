Best Posts of 2024: Style Scenarios

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2024, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer last year. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative and useful posts in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

This is as close as you’re going to get to a “Dappered” uniform. And this Style Scenario put it together four ways: Sharp, Casual, Smart Casual, and a Nothing Over $100. Each offered it’s own take on combining a navy blazer/sportcoat with denim in order to create an intentional look.

For a lot of the country right now, it IS really cold. It’s winter. It’s supposed to be cold. And dressing appropriately for the cold weather can make it bearable. But dressing both appropriately and stylishly can get tough in frigid temps, but not impossible. Good looking tailored layers, and enough insulation on your hands and feet, can make all the difference.

Once the holidays have passed, waiting the winter out can get kind of rough for some of us. Harsh weather and gray skies can zap energy. But one antidote to the doldrums is mustering some sartorial determination. And dressing well can, even if fleeting, create a window of the feel goods. That’s what this scenario hoped to do, offering three looks from casual to dressed up. Expect this one to roll around back again in the coming weeks, as we hit the 2025 doldrums.

Perhaps worth a bookmark for later on this year? (We’ll also reboot them, as we do every year.) Dressing for warm weather weddings can be tough, because you want to be comfortable, while still respecting the occasion. That’s what these three scenarios are for. Varying from a casual, put together look, to dressing for a wedding that might cost the couple as much or close to a car. Weddings are a significant milestone in peoples lives where they usually get to dictate the level of dress for the occasion. You can show your respect by dressing accordingly. (Top Photo by Carlo Buttinoni on Unsplash)

Based one of the best movies out there, this Style Scenario took it’s cues from the look of meteorologist Phil Connors, the main character from the 1993 hit Groundhog Day. Putting this post together is also an excuse to revel in the absurdity and profundity of this film.

Seasonal Series

That first day of spring. Or that day it really feels like Summer is hitting. Or that terrific day when the light and air changes and it feels like fall. Multiple style scenarios for each seasonal transition are covered, scaling up from casual to smart casual to dressed up.

Could brunch be the perfect meal? You’ve got breakfast foods. You’ve got lunch foods. There’s no judgement if you have alcohol before noon. But if you don’t drink, coffee and juice are perfectly acceptable. So hey, why not dedicate a few style scenarios to one of the best meal concoctions of all time?

When it’s miserable outside, a few subtle shifts in your ensemble can enable you to still look sharp while being prepared for the weather. This scenario created a layered look with some practical pieces incorporated to handle the splishes and the splashes.

We’ll just let an excerpt from the post sum it up: MilSurp: Military Surplus. Colors and shades would include greens, grays, browns and beiges. Civvy: “Civilian.” Or in this case, a pretty proven formula of a sharp sportcoat, polo, trousers, and chukkas. It’s the combination that got used quite a bit in 2020’s Christopher Nolan Film, TENET, and looks both modern and timeless. It’s also comfortable. You don’t even have to tuck a shirt in.

A different take on the Style Scenario, this series started up in 2017 and has been going strong ever since. The very first CCP (8 years ago!) was inspired by a look in the “Quantum of Solace” Bond film. Since then we’ve had many iterations of this simple but effective ensemble.

Sometimes you just have to create a Style Scenario to go along with the photo you took of the sad sea monster inflatable cast away in your neighbor’s trash can. But this was also created as a final reminder to enjoy the waning summer days, as fall was fast approaching. A casual, preppy look that incorporated versatile pieces that could go from pool side to grabbing a brew at a casual bar.

Lighter and brighter colors gave a nod to the season that still was, while richer browns foretold of the season just around the corner. This look was put together as a suggestion to keep it sharp when everyone else is giving up in the final heat of summer.

Published in March around a time when the annual “shooty hoops extravaganza” was underway, this was a fun and casual look for hanging out with friends while grabbing some beverages and making some friendly wagers. It also contained a suggestion on how to not be a loser when entering into friendly wagers. Don’t be that guy.

While we’re still waiting to see which teams will inspire the next Football Championship look, you might recall that last years participants inspired a lot of red (or approximate shades of). And while one of those teams is out for this next matchup, another’s hopes are still alive and well. We’ll know soon enough who, and which color, will reign supreme.

There were more Style Scenarios in 2024 than the ones mentioned above. For a full archive, click here.