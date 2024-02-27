Style Scenario: MilSurp Colors, Smart Casual Civvy Style

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. MilSurp: Military Surplus. Colors and shades would include greens, grays, browns and beiges. Civvy: “Civilian.” Or in this case, a pretty proven formula of a sharp sportcoat, polo, trousers, and chukkas. It’s the combination that got used quite a bit in 2020’s Christopher Nolan Film, TENET, and looks both modern and timeless. It’s also comfortable. You don’t even have to tuck a shirt in.

The Sportcoat: Suitsupply Super 130s Italian Wool Mid Grey Suit – $499. Yes, you get a full suit. But the jacket has patch pockets on the lower half, which makes it incredibly versatile. It’ll look just fine when split off from the matching trousers and worn with chinos, dress pants, tech pants, or even lightweight linen pants in the summer. Half-canvas construction. All season weight wool from Vitale Barberis Canonico. Ships and returns for free.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique w/ hidden button down collar – $88. Argh. They’re spendy. But boy are they something. Delta Pique performance mesh fabric breathes and wicks. Hidden button down collar keeps your polo’s points from drifting out over your lapels. You can always go with whatever smart polo you have on hand, but just know that you’ll want to keep it buttoned all the way up if it doesn’t have a button down collar. The slightly more affordable option: Buy a 2 or 3 pack. Two-packs are 20% off. Three packs will save you 25%.

The Pants: Amazon Essentials Olive Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos – $32. Talk about “high/low.” This outfit has a nice jacket (but again, it’s a full suit) and a spendy performance polo up top… and then there’s thirty dollar chinos from Amazon down below. But that’s the thing about basic chinos. Most are okay with going cheap. The performance splurge: lululemon’s ABC pants in Army Green – $128

The Watch and Strap: Baltic Aquascaphe – $600ish & Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $34. One of the hottest small watch brands of the last few years. This is the model that made them (internet) famous. Full review of the Aquascaphe can be found here.

The Chukkas: Clarks Desert Boots in Black Suede – $150. Black suede is the play here as smooth black leather would be a little too shiny/glaring. These are their true Desert Boots (and not the Bushacre), and they’ve got natural crepe soles which will darken quickly. Also, be careful in wet, slick conditions with these, as natural crepe can hydroplane easier than other types of soles.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26. As comfortable as you’ll find for a pair of dress socks. “Versatile terry loop cushioning under the foot and below the ankle.” They really are worth the twenty six dollars. The new standard. Can be worn with a full suit and tie, and can be dressed down with smart casual wear as is being done here.

The Belt: L.L.Bean Essential Leather Belt – $44.95: Like the socks, another new standard. Made in the USA. Review here.