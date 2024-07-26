Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Italian Made Desert Boots on sale for under $90

These are one of the few items J. Crew hasn’t messed with too much over the years. Because when something is really really good, it’s better to leave well enough alone.

Shown here in the “auburn” suede option.

Also available in an “anchor grey” suede for the same price.

Made in Italy. Italian suede uppers. Comfortable and not clunky crepe sole. Stitch-out welt construction. Nice cotton laces that aren’t thin, wiry, or papery (often a drawback with cheaper shoes and boots). And they’re versatile enough to go with everything from a t-shirt and casual linen pants in the dead of summer, to jeans and a sportcoat in the fall.

And yes, they do very well with chinos and a polo:

Lifted from the “Budget Bond” Chinos Chukkas Polo we ran earlier this year

They’re part of a larger promo and marked down by 34% off, and the code EXTRA knocks an additional 15% off that on-sale price.

Drops them to under $90. Haven’t seen them that low in a good long while.

Not final sale either, so they can be returned or exchanged if they don’t work out on arrival. Returns through the mail or UPS will set you back a $7.50 pre-paid label. Outbound shipping for rewards members is always free.

For a fit perspective: a 10.5 fits my borderline wide but usually 10.5D feet just fine. But I, for my own personal use… prefer medium to thicker socks. Therefor I can see why some would consider these to run slightly big/a touch wide. Especially if you’ve got a narrower foot or wear thinner socks most of the time.

Code EXTRA is set to expire this upcoming Monday, 7/29.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Shown above are a few items from that “Budget Bond/007” style scenario.

And waitaminute… is the Invicta 1953 actually on sale?

Normally $128, now (just) $14 off. Not a lot, but it also never goes on sale.

So something… is something!