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Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: J. Crew FACTORY 100% linen blazers for $135 (70% off)

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J. Crew Factory: 70% off select warm weather blazers

J. Crew’s step down/more affordable line J. Crew Factory has gotten slammed pretty good by inflation. To be frank, after their recent price increases, 50% off a lot of their goods still feels pretty steep when it comes to the bottom line.

But … $135 (70% off) for a 100% linen blazer, which is just partially lined to maximize breathability? That’s pretty good in today’s pricing environment, no matter the brand. Usually at that price you’re looking at something in a cheap synthetic fabric, and/or fully lined and it won’t breathe as well. Just be prepared for it to wrinkle, but that’s part of the charm of linen/summertime, when formality expectations drop as the temperatures rise…

 

Houndstooth linen blazer – $135 ($450)

Micro houndstooth looks fresh & summery without being overly bold or “drunk uncle” loud. Would look good with navy or light gray chinos. Would also do well over a t-shirt with olive five pockets and sneakers or drivers.

 

Brown Glen Plaid 100% linen blazer – $135 ($450)

Tonal glen plaid adds contrast up against a solid shirt and trousers. Just add chinos, a button up, and some smart looking lace ups or loafers and you’re set for peak wedding season.

 

Seersucker suit jacket – $142.50 ($475)

Throwing the 100% cotton seersucker suit jacket in for those who want to stand out even more. No you don’t need to buy the matching trousers (the jacket can be worn as a sportcoat,) but the pants are here if you want to make it a full seersucker suit.

Final notes:

The above three are tagged as a “limited time deal,” so who knows when time’s up on the solid 70% off. None of them are final sale (yet) so they can be returned/exchanged. Outbound shipping is free, as they’re each north of the $99 free standard shipping threshold. All appear to have non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, which makes for significantly easier/cheaper tailoring post purchase, if you so choose.

That’s all.

Carry on.

 

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J. Crew: 30% off Warm Weather Event

Shorts, shirts, and even some summery sportcoats and suits. Hot weather can catch us off guard. J. Crew gets it going with an early June sale.

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