Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Oliver Wicks Friends & Family, 58% off Old Navy’s 4.0 Pants, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Looks to be applying to just about all of their suits, blazers and shirts? Oliver Wicks is an online made to measure company. You take a bunch of measurements at home, upload a couple of photos of your posture, pick what design details you’d like (lapels, buttons, pleats or flat front, side tabs or belt loops, etc…) and they then get to work making a suit for you. Made in Europe (Portugal or Bulgaria I believe?) and quite nice fabric and construction. Deal is limited to one of each garment (suit, blazer, and shirt) per customer. They don’t run a bunch of sales, so this is legit if you’re a fan of this kind of thing.

For the real deal hunters, as this is the end-of-the-line stuff on clearance at Nordstrom’s off-price chain. And as it’s clearance, sizes and color selection are pretty scattered… though the picks above had at least a somewhat decent size selection at post time.

On sale for 40% off and the additional 30% off code EXTRA stacks. Just the slim or athletic fits. Not the straight fit, as those are stuck at full price. Full review here. Huge fan. Size shown above is a 32×30 on 5’10″/180 (but I eventually decided to go with a 32×32 and get them hemmed by an inch. YMMV.)

39mm case diameter, quick release spring bars for easy swaps to a strap, and terrific vintage inspired looks. Pretty good sale considering other retailers seem to stick closer to 20% – 25% off, not to mention…

*Amazon (for now) has the listed “full price” at $375. But it looks like Bulova (parent brand of Caravelle) has increased the full MSRP for this watch to $395. (Second source: Macy’s is currently selling them at the new $395 full price.) So if you take that new & higher MSRP into consideration, the $262.50 price at Amazon is more like 33.5% off. But two warnings:

Amazon’s pricing robots can change prices very quickly. So don’t be too surprised if the price starts to rise if demand/traffic increases. If Amazon sells out of stock, they may quietly switch over to a 3rd party seller & shipper. That can be bad. Because nobody wants to try and get a return out of some sketchy XYZWatches4U gray market seller you wouldn’t trust to water one (one!) of your house plants.

The 30% off most full price deal has expired, but an additional 30% off sale and final sale styles has been extended through this evening (Monday 8/3.) Do watch out for anything tagged as final sale. Final sale stuff (like that linen-merino jacket which looks like it’d do awesome as a sportcoat) can’t be returned or exchanged.

Also worth a mention: