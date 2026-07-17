Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2026 – Picks for Men

Above: BOSS Jacket – $398.99 ($595) & Trousers – $129.99 ($198), Bugatchi Polo – $149.99 ($225), Nordstrom Bit Driving Loafers – $69.99 ($99.95), Magnanni Rafa Loafers – $299.99 ($425), Magnanni Malta Derby – $299.99 ($425)

Nordstrom is one of the last great department stores. They expertly blend a mix of 3rd party goods with their own (more affordable) in-house brands, they’re stylish, and they have legendary customer service. They really do help make developing a personal sense of style fun.

Unlike the half-yearly sales & seasonal clearances, which see in-season goods get marked down, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is both a preview of the upcoming season, and a sale on year-round goods which don’t always see markdowns. That combination is a rarity in the retail sale game. This stuff can sell out sometimes too. Here’s one interpretation of the best of the best. As always, everything ships and returns for free with Nordstrom. No minimum.

Nordstrom’s house line of suits and sportcoats can really impress. This one in a dark shadow plaid might do just that for (well) under $400. Dark navy tonal plaids or micro patterns are an excellent third or fourth suit choice (following solid charcoal and navy.) They look terrific when worn with all sorts of solid shirts and ties, as there’s a bit of pattern going on with the suit’s fabric. They also look terrific tieless with a dress shirt or polo or even a crewneck sweater, as that visual interest of the pattern can keep the suit from looking too blank. Trousers come unhemmed, which is pretty standard for nested suits like this. Free shipping/returns always helps of course.

Dead simple. Very Italian. Cognac or black. Derby “open” lacing style, as opposed to the dressier oxford style, but still very much suit worthy.

There are a lot of shoes in this sale. And yes, even these ship (and return) for free. So these might be a perfect impulse buy. Here’s the size chart for these things. Most will need a medium or large, depending on size and width. For example, the most common sizes are as follows:

D width size 8.5, 9, and 9.5 takes a medium.

D width 10, 10.5, and 11 takes a large.

Size chart is also linked to on the product page. Just click on the “size guides” link and it should pop up.

Something to “go with” those shoe trees… Goodyear welted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Dark chili or black calfskin, as well as a patent leather for the black-tie traditionalists.

Almost a hundred bucks off. Is it hot as blazes right now and the mere though of wearing a quilted Barbour enough to set off our underarm sweat glands? Absolutely. It’s still a timeless classic on sale for almost a hundred bucks off.

Interesting blend here: 45% cotton, 30% nylon, 21% lyocell, 4% spandex. That’s quite a bit of engineered fibers. But that’s the point as they’re “performance” dress shirts. Yet also a healthy dose of cotton too. With the weather being what it is, these seem like a solid bet. And that particular shade of blue is perfect.

A perfect hot weather blazer. 54% linen, 44% cotton, 2% virgin wool. Butterfly lined in the back. A bold summery plaid which keeps things from getting too crazy by remaining anchored in earth tones.

Something to wear with that Nordstrom Linen/Cotton sportcoat. Italian suede uppers. From their higher tier Made in Italy line.

And a belt to match (or thereabouts) the suede loafers.

“This sneaker is crafted from luxe leather…” Well, that may be relative to Cole Haan (who isn’t exactly known for using luxurious materials.) So keep those expectations in check. But still, not bad for a pair of versatile court inspired sneakers which ships/returns for free. A few different color combinations to pick from, in case the all white(s) aren’t your thing.

Preppy. More traditional than sneakers, but still casual. Handsome combination of tan/brown/off white.

Spendy even on sale, but Rhone’s performance fabric polos are, frankly, terrific. Breathable/wicking/stretch infused pique fabric. Hidden button down collar keeps the points in line and looks great when worn under a sportcoat. Just navy or “lichen green.” Still a deal, as when Rhone puts their own stuff on sale, it’s often FINAL sale. Yet these ship/return for free.

Some people are more than fine spending big money on eyewear. Sunglasses and eyeglasses are, afterall, something you wear with just about everything else in your wardrobe. And then there’s those of us who would be rendered a jabbering, incoherent, face-palming mess if we dropped a pair of shades this wildly expensive on a gritty sidewalk, or sat on them in the back of a cab, or left them in our seatback pocket on a flight. A quarter grand of specs ain’t something one wants to leave in the back of an uber after a spirited day out at the pub.

A little lower profile than the Goodyear Welted Allen Edmonds Carlyle. Just as dressy. Conservative cap toe. Made in Italy.

A bestseller. Not gigantic (20″W x 12″H x 9″D = 2160 cubic inches.) Gym or weekender sized. Dedicated shoe compartment. Well, you don’t have to put shoes in there. You could put other things. Like… burritos? Always good to have a couple spare burritos on hand.

The 2.0 is the higher stretch version of their hugely popular original washed chinos. And they’re almost always excluded from sales/promos direct through Bonobos. Just those two colors though. And only on sale in what appears to be their slim fit. No athletic fit or any of their other fits are involved.

Leather and suede jackets can get very, very expensive. So this is downright affordable with the sale. Chocolate brown (shown above) or bottle-green goatskin suede.

Icons in a goes-with-everything Summit White Strata Grey color scheme.

Stuff goes for $50 per bottle on Amazon! But this contains two 8.5 fl oz bottles of Jack Black’s bestselling face moisturizer with SPF. Dead of summer isn’t a bad time to restock on that stuff. If you’re fair skinned or prefer something with a higher SPF, try CeraVe’s AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 50. Big fan of that stuff.

Navy waxed cotton. Corduroy lined stand collar. Brass hardware. Echoes of the Skyfall jacket, but at a much more palatable price. Rugged English Country Gent style.

Almost no watches in this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary sale. But this recent reissue looks the business (or business… travel?) And it’s 33% off, which is more than the standard discounts at Timex (usually 20% – 25% off.) Free shipping/returns helps too.

Again, not a lot of watches in the sale, but they’ve got watch “luggage.” Bit of an impulse-buy pick. Free shipping (& returns) may be enough to get some of us to say “oh why not.”

Shoe snobs may cast a side eye at ECCO shoes and boots, but they sure are comfortable. They’ll get you around when you need to get around… like, all day. Multiple days in a row.

Need a belt? Need a belts? Belts. They have belts. These belts. Ships/returns free. Three colors.

Navy, black, or the gray shown above. We’ve got a couple months before quilted jackets become relevant, but here we are. That’s what a lot of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is (putting next season’s new arrivals on sale early.)

It’s white sneaker season, and Veja is one of those brands that can impress while keeping their prices reasonable. Nordstrom’s free shipping/free returns no minimum policy really helps here too, as many may be unfamiliar with the brand.

Spendy, but they seem to get a lot right. Made in Canada from a 98% wool / 2% stretch blend. Lots of colors. Hems come unfinished, so you’ll have to have those finished by a tailor (lots of dry-cleaning places do simple tailoring like hemming.)

Wow those look… rich. No bits, no buckles… just class and elegant shape. Take an otherwise basic blue or gray suit, lose the tie, put in a pocket square with some pattern, pick these over standard lace-ups, and you’re ready for a schmancy cocktail hour, stylish wedding reception, or just looking good. Real good.

Simple. Dark brown or black. Made in Italy.

Boots season isn’t here yet, but picking up a pair of first quality Liverpools for $200 off is always in season. Sleek but still professional. Really nice leather. Available in black or the dark chili shown above, which goes with all sorts of blue and gray and earthtone pants/suits/etc.

“Huge?” Like, big huge? “Considered a Slim fit; fitted through the chest, armholes and sides.” WTF. Up is down, Huge is slim… nothing makes sense anymore.

Seasonal shade of suede that’ll still look smart when we eventually move towards fall.

“Ball Pouch” equipped. A bunch of different fabrics. Lots of guys swear by their SAXX underwear. So, here they be. And it’s super nice they ship for free no minimum, as it’s Nordstrom.

Not bad looking for $130. The dark brown suede looks particularly good. Lug sole for traction but not overly aggressive or toothy.

Navy or white. A little bit sleeker thanks to no pocket up front on the gut of the sweatshirt. Slub fabric gives it a little texture and keeps it breezy.

Your face deserves better than cheap bar soap, which can dry you out big time. Using a bestselling facewash like Kiehl’s is the way to go.

Cheap driving loafers. “Bit” detail keeps the shine to a minimum thanks to the darker gray metal.

All cotton. Not some performance blend. Herringbone pattern for a bit of visual texture. Sold in neck and sleeve sizes (15.5/32-33, etc.) which is far more precise than the ballpark “Alpha” sizes of S/M/L etc. which too many other brands use for their dress shirts these days.

Great shape. Sleek without being pointy. Much dressier than a desert boot, but not so dressy that you can’t wear them casually. Yes that is the “espresso” color shown above. Proof can be seen at the Gordon Rush website where they’re stuck to full price.

Black or brown. As basic looking as a leather jacket gets. So much so you almost expect it to star in one of those Progressive Insurance “Homeowners becoming their parents” commercials. But the price is relatively very low for a leather jacket. And it’s all about what you surround it with… or don’t.

Six colors to pick from. You’ll need to get them hemmed afterward, which is pretty standard for dress trousers. Nice price considering how expensive wool dress pants have gotten in the last couple of years.

More dress shoes. Cap toe true-oxfords this time. Italian leather uppers. Brown or black.

Is it even a big Nordstrom sale without a Barbour Quilted jacket going on sale? Here’s this year’s required option. And yes, one has to acknowledge how BLAZING HOT this summer has been, so thinking fall/winter outerwear right now isn’t gonna land quite right inside some of our brains. But a guy can dream. The black option with those bits of brown trim/aged bronze looking hardware looks particularly good.

And now something that could get used sooner than the jacket. That first fall chill in the air will be here before you know it. Please. Let it be so. (So says a total stereotypical Mr. Fall Man who just doesn’t like summer all that much.)

Made in Italy with traditional Bologna construction. Lotta loafer season left in this particular, uh, season. That dark, bitter chocolate option at the bottom would also look great with jeans and flannel trousers in the fall.

If such a thing as a two-and-a-half-season suit (spring/summer/early fall) can exist… then this be it. 96% virgin wool, 4% linen. Jacket is just partially lined to help out with ventilation during the hot months.

This sale is a relentless chukka-rama (… not to be confused with a certain regional buffet chain few may be familiar with.)

SWEET SASSY MOLASSY IT’S ALL YOU CAN EAT FOR YOUR FEET.

(*hides behind bushes and softly whispers*)…….and boom goes the dynamite.

Machine washable, stretch cotton, smart & sharp dress pants. Four select colors. Only available in what appears to be their slim fit, and none of the other fit templates Bonobos offers.

For those looking forward to fall. Stand collar on these. Also described as being “Lined, with synthetic fill,” so they might be lightly insulated.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs through Sunday August 9th. But if past is prologue, some of this stuff may sell out in a hurry. Prices really do go back up after August 9th.