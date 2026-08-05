Steal Alert: Spier & Mackay Brogue Cap Toe Oxfords Restock + 15% off

Head here for our shoe expert’s review, where he awarded them a (rare) 5/5.

Spier knows how to do bang-for-the-buck. You don’t get flashy marketing. Nor do you get an overpriced 3rd party checkout service constantly trying to upsell you on “extras.” What you get is classic menswear, sometimes with a modern twist, built well at an affordable price.

Their full grain Blake-stitched brogue cap toe dress shoes are a perfect example.

Available in black, dark brown, or a warmer cognac.

Sleek without being overly pointy.

They’re popular enough that sometimes they’ll sell out in common sizes. But it looks like they just got a new batch in, and for whatever reason they’re currently 15% off when you put them in your cart.

Not bad considering the new tariffs just got implemented.

Blake stitched to a subtle, studded rubber sole.

Leather lined too.

Sizing seems true. See our shoe expert’s full review here. Just standard D widths though, with apologies for those of us who require or prefer a wider size. Outbound shipping is free, and returns are free if it’s the first time you’ve purchased shoes with them. See their return policy for the USA and Canada, here.

No word on when the 15% off ends.

That’s all.

Carry on.