J. Crew: 15% off Passport Rewards Members 24-hour event

Man. What’s gotten into J. Crew lately? Or more accurately, what hasn’t gotten into them?

The last couple months have been brutal for J. Crew fans who also love their discounts. They’ve significantly curtailed their promo code/use of sales and other incentives. Sure they’re always doing something, but the (more or less) sitewide sales have been absent, and what has been included in their promotions has been… kinda weak.

This is a small exception. Two issues. First is you need to be a member of or create a Passport Rewards account. It’s a simple email/password sign up. No store credit card required or any nonsense like that. And then you have to tap the box at checkout/in your cart:

Second issue is that it’s bloody hard to tell what is and what isn’t included. For now (unless they tweak their site) you really don’t know until an item hits your cart and the EXCLUDED FROM PROMO tag either appears or doesn’t.

Which is why we did the work for all of us.

Picks are below and getting the 15% off (or additional 15% off as it stacks on some specials) at post time. Deal is set to expire tonight, Tuesday 8/4/26. Let’s get to it…

And they’re actually in stock. No waiting a month or two for a pre-order to be fulfilled. This year they’re made in a dirty-buck shade they’re calling “wet sand.” Made in Italy with Italian Suede uppers and natural crepe rubber soles. Versatility is off the charts when it comes to these boots.

NOT final sale either (note: Athletic fits are final sale.) One of those specials which the 15% off is stacking on top of.

Size shown is a 32×30 straight fit on 5’10″/180. J. Crew’s tech pants aren’t fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of traditional cotton fabrics, but also wants some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Five classic colors to pick from.

If boat shoes feel too preppy and penny loafers feel too stuffy… try lake shoes or camp mocs. They’re casual but not too casual, and go with everything from shorts to chinos to linen pants.

Same shoes in leather instead of suede. Full review here.

On triple (final) sale. Already in clearance, an extra 40% comes off with the EXTRA code, and then Passport Rewards members can tap the 15% off today-only offer for the final price of ~$317. No returns or exchanges.

Italian wool, half canvas construction, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons… you know the drill.

Belts are like referees. Often times, the more you notice them, the worse they are at their job. These seem to “understand the assignment.”

Classic aviators which aren’t oversized… unlike the 6-foot “instruction” manual they come with.

100% linen in a warm-weather houndstooth. Classic fit and only partially lined in the back for extra airflow (you can always get it tailored “down” to your preferred trimmer fit if that’s your thing).

At present, J. Crew is strangely selling two tiers of penny loafers, with bizarrely almost identical descriptions despite them being clearly different:

– A cheaper version (item AV166)

– These shown above (item BJ009)

They’re both called the Camden. But the option shown above appear to be higher quality/of J. Crew’s upgraded “Ludlow” line. Stitched leather sole, “gentleman’s notch” at the heel, etc.

100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, or tall.

A perfect example of J. Crew’s recent strategy to expand exclusions. Can’t recall the last time these were up for any sort of deal, so very much worth a mention for the 15% off. Seems like these have been a consistent bestseller in the last few years.

Leather lined. Vibram sole. Timeless classics. Been getting excluded a lot lately. Maybe that changes. Maybe it doesn’t.

One of their bestsellers, and back for another season in a new, true-blue. Chore jackets are terrific for casual and smart casual style. They’re one of those extra-layers you’ll reach for again and again. They look great with tees, henleys, and polos, and excel in fall/spring as light outerwear, as well as something versatile to have on hand during the winter indoors.

Full review here from Adam our shoe expert, who gave them a 4.75/5. Really wish they made them in brown as well as black. But a smart, black dress shoe is one of those styles most should have ready for formal and/or serious events.

Brown or black. And while these aren’t a classically dressy true-oxford, a derby is still immensely versatile. Nobody is gonna bat an eye these days if you wear them with a suit. 10+ years ago snobs would have decried a derbies + suit combo. But… c’mon. World’s messy. Nobody has time for that. These Essex Derby lace ups can be worn with suits, chinos, even jeans.

Note: This is pretty spendy for an “alpha” sized (XS/S/M/L/XL, etc.) dress shirt. This mention best for those who already have and love these shirts and want to get another one.

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/180, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 shirt wearing frame.

Price note: Two colors are on special (Cape Cod Canvas and Nantucket Navy) and those are getting the additional 15% off ($70.12). Other colors are full price but still included in the 24-hour deal.

J. Crew’s revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Not cheap. But it’s lighter than a winter wool coat while still offering plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find a coat in this sort of style, you’ll be surprised how often you wear it (outside of peak summer).

A big time “looking forward to fall/winter” splurge.

The J. Crew 15% off select for Passport rewards member deal is set to expire Tuesday 8/4.