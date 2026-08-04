Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2026

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Merino blend and made in Vermont. Darn tough has always excelled with solids and fun patterns… but they haven’t had a business ready stripe like these for a while. Free shipping no minimum through Tuesday night helps too.

One of their bestsellers, and back for another season in a new, true-blue. Chore jackets are terrific for casual and smart casual style. They’re one of those extra-layers you’ll reach for again and again. They look great with tees, henleys, and polos, and excel in fall/spring as light outerwear, as well as something versatile to have on hand during the winter indoors.

Part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, so they ship/return for free. Slip ons in sneaker form. Easy flexing “laces” and knit uppers. Sure it seems a little… lazy… but with the way this wretched summer has gone for many (heat, smoke, etc…) any bit of comfort is welcome.

Checks a lot of boxes. A mid size, versatile diver with old-radium style lume. Just 10.4mm thick. Sapphire crystal and water resistance is rated to 150m. Price includes the quick-release-equipped stainless steel bracelet shown above, as well as an also quick-release-equipped rubber strap. Japan Made Miyota GM12 movement.

Bonobos just got a bunch of new arrivals in and… it’s starting to look a little like autumn over there? Drops to $262.50 if they run a 30% off deal and include these. Still far from cheap, but having the ability to pick from slim, standard, or athletic fit really helps. Fabric is 53% Polyester / 24% Wool / 23% Cotton. Half lined in the back for comfort.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.