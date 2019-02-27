The Dappered Essentials Shop

“What suit should I buy?” “Which shoes are the most versatile?” “Do you have a favorite button down?” This Essentials Shop is an attempt to provide some answers to those FAQs. No, we’re not suggesting you buy everything below. The goal here is to give you a few options for each category. Also know that prices on the below items can fluctuate quite a bit depending on sales, codes, and promos. Follow us on the main page for steals, deals, and opportunities to pick up these wheelhouse items, and more, for less (sometimes a lot less). We’ll do our best to keep this shop updated, but know that in today’s retail world, product can come and go pretty fast. Got a question or a tip about any of these items? Send those to: joe@dappered.com.

Click on an item to skip down to our choices:

The Suits

A good suit can elevate any wardrobe, but doesn’t have to break the bank in the process. Start with navy and charcoal options. Half canvas construction if you can afford it, or a flexible fused suit if you need to go cheap.

The Navy Blazer

A navy blazer is timeless and incredibly versatile. Look for updated but not trendy versions, which are sleek, slimmed down but not tight, and made of breathable wool.

The Sportcoats

There are many reasons to wear a sportcoat. And they’re a great way to branch out from your navy blazer.

The Brown Dress Shoes

More versatile than black dress shoes, and often more eye catching. These are a true workhorse for many a man’s wardrobe. Stick with medium to dark brown shades for maximum versatility.

The Black Dress Shoes

For the serious stuff. Big job interviews at conservative places of work, funerals, weddings, etc. Can be worn with navy suits/trousers despite many saying they can’t.

The Sneakers

Many sneaker trends come and go, but simple, white leather or canvas, classic court inspired kicks have always been in style.

The Chukkas

Not everyone needs (or wants) a heavy pair of boots. But chukkas? Chukkas are good just about anywhere, just about any time.

The Dress Watches

Clean, subtle, but interesting. That’s what you’re looking for in a dress watch. Try and keep it simple and timeless (while it’s still easy to tell the time).

The Dive Watches

Sturdy but still smart enough to dress up with a suit if you choose, dive watches are the choice for many one-watch-guys because they look great with just about anything.

The Casual Watches

Casual but not cheesy, these are the watches that look good with jeans and a t-shirt, or a sportcoat and chinos. Note that any of the dive watches already listed could fit in here too.

Dress Shirts (white, light blue, striped or check)

Most men can get away with a few white and light blue solid dress shirts. For those wanting to branch out, avoid jumping too far ahead in the order of what to buy when. You risk getting stuck with loud checks or stripes when you truly do need solids. Stick with mid-spread collars for their versatility.

Button Down Casual Shirts

“Button Down” usually indicates the style of the collar. “Button up” usually implies a more casual shirt. These would be button down button ups.

Sweaters

There are a ton of different styles of sweaters. But remember the name of this shop: “Essentials.” That’s why we’re sticking with classics here.

UNIQLO Extra Fine Merino Wool V-Neck – $39.90: Super lightweight but strong. You’ll probably want a few of these in basic colors like navy, gray, black, and camel. UNIQLO Supima Striped Crew in Off White – $29.90: A breton or mariner striped sweater somehow makes the wearer look 27.5% more handsome. Even if they don’t know a sheet bend from a sheepshank. Goodthreads Merino Wool Cardigan – $40: Yes, a cardigan. They look great over a button up, under a sportcoat, or over a t-shirt. That and you don’t have to pull them over your head, mussing up your hair, if you want to take it off in a hot room.

Polos

Polos are such an important part of a guy’s wardrobe that we devote a big round-up post to them every single year.

The Jeans

Even as we as a society move more towards athleisure, a pair of dark wash denim will always be a key foundation to any guy’s wardrobe. But that doesn’t mean you don’t have options…

The Chinos

Because there’s more to your pants-life than just jeans. Look for a trim but not tight fit, and feel free to avoid the standard pale-khaki color of Dockers circa 1996.

The Dress Pants

Because sometimes a suit can be overkill. Look for slim but not tight trousers made from good quality, four season wool. Favor grays and blues since they’re the most versatile.

The Belts

Belts are a bit like refs in sports. If you notice them, that’s maybe not the best thing.

The Neckties

Unless you’re in a suit five days a week, you don’t need nearly as many neckties as you might think. But you do need a few. Here’s what you need.

Briefcases

The goal is to find the direct midpoint between a true, schlumpy messenger, and a hard sided attache. Meaning: softish sides, quality materials, a detachable shoulder strap, and a top grab handle for shorter trips.

Boarding Pass NYC Flight Brief – $189: Perfect for a smart casual workplace. Made in the USA from waxed canvas. Filson Original Briefcase – $300ish: Made in the USA and walks the line between professional but not stuffy extremely well. Saddleback Flight Bag – $549: A beast. Extremely well designed, great leather, and comes with a 100 year warranty.

