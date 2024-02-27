In Review: The Maverick & Co Manhattan Deluxe Leather Briefcase

Source: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Made in: China. Brand is based in Hong Kong.

China. Brand is based in Hong Kong. Materials: Saffiano Leather exterior. Fabric lined interior

Saffiano Leather exterior. Fabric lined interior Dimensions: 16.3″W x 11.6″H x 2.6″D (should fit most 16″ laptops)

16.3″W x 11.6″H x 2.6″D (should fit most 16″ laptops) Extras: Water resistant. Metal feet to keep base off the ground/keeps case freestanding. Exterior smart phone pocket. Interior slots for phone/pens/etc. Lightly padded laptop compartment. Basic, unpadded shoulder strap.

Maverick?

The market for reasonably priced, suit-worthy (yet not 80’s stuffy) briefcases is hardly a “target rich environment.”

Anything under $300 and the materials the case is made from will probably make it look more smart-casual. And there’s absolutely not a darn thing wrong with canvas or nylon briefcases.

But if you want something more dressed-up looking (usually made from leather), you’re probably thrown into a nasty price range. One which could easily be described as…

The Danger Zone.

(sorry)

Smart. Not stodgy.

The Maverick & Co. Manhattan briefcase checks all the boxes. It’s not a mega-luxury product, but it’s an undeniable step up from something pathetically collecting dust on a high shelf at Staples. It would look good being carried into some big coastal city glass tower. It also wouldn’t look out of place sitting on a chair in an independent, fly-over-country coffee shop.

And since it’s sold at present by Nordstrom, it ships and returns free from a trusted retailer.

Saffiano leather. Textured, matte, water resistant.

Sometimes used by luxury brands which would gladly charge more.

It’s made from something called Saffiano leather. If the word isn’t recognizable, the texture will be as you’ve almost certainly seen it and felt it. It’s a processed, stiffer leather with a subtle cross-hatch texture. Horween CXL it is not. But it still flexes and moves, feels durable, and looks professional. That and the texture keeps any gloss/shine down. You know that “plasticky” look cheap leather can have? That’s avoided with Saffiano. High end luxury makers use it. More affordable brands use it. It’s a good look for professional spaces and a chameleon when it comes to price and status.

Comes with a smooth, unpadded shoulder strap.

Looks good, but won’t keep a shoulder comfortable for extra-long walks.

The interior is smartly designed, but unremarkable. Lined in black polyester fabric, there’s a couple of slots for devices and pens, a magnetic-closure equipped documents area, and a lightly padded laptop compartment that should fit most 16″ machines.

Logo imitation is the sincerest form of flattery?

Hardware is polished, which can give it a little bit of a “purse” look, but not really as there’s so little metal. There’s a small branding plate which looks deceptively like it could say “Tiffany & Co.”… but it obviously doesn’t. The zipper is fine. Doesn’t feel amazing, doesn’t feel flimsy. The shoulder strap is an unpadded strip of smooth seat-belt. It’s not a case one would take on a safari, clearly. But for daily use to the office? Sure thing.

2.5″ deep. Slim but not skinny. Very much not some gargantuan field case.

$299 feels like a fair price. The free shipping and returns via Nordstrom feels like an extra bit of security as opposed to ordering direct from the brand. And if memory serves, Nordstrom has put these on minor-sale (I think during last year’s Anniversary Sale?) for a limited time.

It’s sleek, it’s relatively fairly priced, and looks like it could be a luxury product even if it’s not.

For the city dwelling suit wearers, or those who simply prefer that style no matter their location, the Manhattan briefcase from Maverick & Co. feels like it should be a good work-day “wingman” for many.