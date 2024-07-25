Brooks Brothers Sale Sprint, 53% off Timex Marlin Auto, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Nice price on the Timex. This is about as low as the quiet kings of norm-core will go. On sale + an additional 40% off is really quite good for Madewell. Over 300 items, but much of the sizing is scattered at best. Some stuff is final sale. Watch out for those items, as anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. For stuff that can be returned, “Madewell Insiders” get free shipping and returns. Otherwise, it’ll cost you a $7.50 label to ship something back. Code SUMMER40 runs through this upcoming weekend.

Feels random once you get in there… because it is. The links they’ve got set up on their site and in their emails point to… their entire Men’s collection?? Yet most of their stuff is stuck to full price. So it’s a hunt-and-peck mission. But almost 50% off for those sportcoats is a pretty great deal for BB.

Not on sale because Lorier is a microbrand and they don’t do that kind of thing. But very much worth a mention here because of how impressive Lorier’s watches are for the price. Just see the review of their Neptune diver. The Falcon is their, uh… exploratory-style watch. No diver’s bezel here. Just a straight-forward, easy to read, sporty but also refined looking wristwatch. Honeycomb dial, versatile black and silver color-scheme, Miyota 90S5 automatic movement. Size is 36mm in diameter. So smaller than most contemporary watches, but a lot of guys are looking for just that.

Can’t recall the last time J. Crew did a Passport-Club (it’s their rewards program/email list) exclusive code. You do have to be logged in though. Code EXCLUSIVE is set to end today, 7/25/24.

The Pick: Court Legacy Low – $52.50 ($70)

No need to create an account or log in this time. There’s quite a bit in that 25% off select section, but the pebbled uppers and classic cool of the Court Legacy is worth the call out above. Also available in mainly white or black color schemes. Nike says to order a half size up, as these tend to run small.

They also just released a bunch of new Wellen styles, including a very similar looking to the swim trunks “Seven Sports” lined active short. The slight restock of the do-everything-shorts hit of the summer is the highlight though. Looks like almost all of the 5″ styles got restocked, but a lot of us find those to be too teeny for our gams. There’s been some restocking of the 7″ version. Those colors are shown above. The exterior fabric is perfect for swimming, running, and everything in-between/beyond (like sitting in a chair with a 12 oz can of something). The interior liner is perfect. Soft, breathable, and not old school itchy mesh. A size medium fits my 5’10″/185 dead-square-perfect.

Also worth a mention: