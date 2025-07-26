Steal Alert: The Invicta Automatic Dive Watch is down to $69.17

40mm case diameter is the sweet spot for many.

Center links are polished on the stock bracelet, which is a little too gleamy for some of us.



The #menswear styleosphere’s favorite entry-level, cheap, automatic movement powered sub-homage dive-watch has really gone up in price lately. Historically it’s hung about in the $60-$80 range, and would drop to even less with big sales.

Now it often sits closer to $90. They didn’t even include it in the recent Prime Day event, which is saying something as it’s normally a bedrock mention during big Amazon sales.

That all adds up to the new normal, which is when it drops under $70 it’s a solid deal.

A design which looks a lot like another watch.

Like, a lot a lot.

Easy wearing 40mm case diameter. Dependable Seiko automatic movement. 200m of water resistance with a screw down crown.

Just remember that you’ll have to live with the etched “INVICTA” branding on the 9 o’clock side of the case, but in real life it’s somewhat ignorable. It also arrives on a stainless steel bracelet, but it truly excels on NATO straps. Like any one of Crown & Buckle’s many Supreme NATOs, or you could just pick up a cheap one on Amazon while you’re getting the watch. Lug width is 20mm, so that’s the strap width you’ll want. Make sure you get that right.

Coulda done without the etched “INVICTA” on the side.

Also worth noting is that it’s powered by Seiko’s NH35A movement, which with the new base Japanese tariff level being 15% (…maybe?), and the overall average effective tariff rate being ~20%, the higher “normal” asking price of $85ish might be sticky for awhile.

TL;DR: Great watch. Used to be cheaper when on sale ($55ish – $60ish) but that was then and this is now.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Shown on a black and gunmetal gray striped Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO

Strap Shown at the VERY top of post: C&B 20mm Repp Supreme NATO (sold out in 20mm)

