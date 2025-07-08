Amazon Prime Day 2025 Picks for Men

“It’s Priiiiime Day. It’s Priiimmme Day. Gotta Get Down on Priiime Day.“

(Paraphrasing of course.)

You’ll need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of Amazon’s annual Prime Day(s) barrage of deals. Currently an annual subscription for Amazon Prime will run you $139 annually or $7.49 a month for students. Fast shipping and all the extras (Thursday Night Football, Grubhub+, etc…) are still worth it for many. So many. And while Amazon certainly isn’t the pinnacle of style, they carry lots of inexpensive basics, plenty of watches, and other stuff which those with a good sense of style may take a shine to.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets random. That’s Amazon for you.

One of the not-so-secret best deals of a big Amazon event is their gift cards section. It’s always a selection of brands, and the selection can really vary (GOLDEN CORRAL MAKE WAY I’M HITTING THE CHOCOLATE FOUNDTAIN). And if it comes to retail brands (like adidas) you should be able to use it on stuff that’s normally excluded from codes/promos, as well as stack that ten dollar off savings on stuff that does go on sale/up for promotions. So yeah, a nice double whammy. All gift card sales are final/non refundable.

The “goldilocks” Ray-Bans. Not to big, not too small, classic as it gets, and polarized lenses to cut glare. An investment to be sure. But you’ll wear them with absolutely everything. Made in Italy.

Yes Huckberry has a storefront on Amazon. It’s limited, but it’s still there. And to say it’s a surprise that their bestselling hybrid swim/workout/hike/lounge/whatever shorts are on sale for Prime day would be an understatement. Excellent boxer-brief liner on these. They really do it all both in and out of the water.

McQueen looks without the Persol price tag. Those blue lenses look sharp. Available in a few other lens/frame combinations.

$25ish bucks and shipped fast to your door. Nice. 98% cotton / 2% lycra. Slim fits can be found here. The Straight fit option can be found here.

More GAP on Amazon. Basic, 100% cotton tees. Soft jersey knit. Nothing complicated. Pretty much every color you can think of. Price depends on what color and size you’re after.

Prices have gone up on these lately, and they haven’t been going on sale like they used to. So the drop to just under $70 is a solid deal.

The Invicta Pro Automatic Diver is a staple in the affordable men’s style world. At 40mm it looks great on almost all wrists. With 200m of water resistance, a Japanese automatic movement, and classic good looks (let’s just call it a very strong “homage”), it punches well above its historical price of somewhere under $100. The only trouble with this thing is the engraved INVICTA on the 9 o’clock side. It’s too much. But thankfully it’s not as obtrusive in real life as one would think. If you’re a DIY-er, you can always try to take it off yourself. The center links are also polished, which isn’t favored by some of us. A quick fix for that would be to take the bracelet off all together, and swap in a NATO or leather strap. And it looks pretty darn great on a NATO.

Big thanks to JV for the tip on these. Head here for a full review. Shown above in the classic beeswax brown many of us wear with just about anything. Price can wiggle around a bit depending on what size you’re after, but the majority of common sizes, for now, are at $50 or just under.

A personal go-to. Really well balanced. Cleans without stripping your face of what it needs to stay healthy and hydrated. It works. Nice savings.

Because sometimes you just want a short sleeve button up in cool cotton poplin. That big floral option would look extra good with a Detroit Tigers hat. And a Ferrari. Six out of the eleven patterns are on sale… and they’re pretty cheap at full price.

Fancy a bit of color for the warmer months? It’s a Citizen, it’s got an automatic movement, it’s rated to 200m water resistance, and that blue textured dial is something else.

Wait that’s a TV?

Yes.

Does it have to show the “grandma’s couch flowers” painting?

No it doesn’t. You can choose. You can upload your own photos as well.

Dolby Atmos, Anti-Reflection, etc. It’s pretty great at blending in and the matte-screen is awesome, but some have reported scattered problems with the software being sluggish and finicky. Also, if you’re a real video/audiophile, there are probably better setups out there. But in terms of interior design, that looks pretty darn great. Review from The Wirecutter can be found here.

Sunglasses are one of those products that are getting hit hard by tariffs (ex: Sunski just raised prices), because if they’re not some high end designer name made in Italy, they’re probably made in China. And Carfia is very much made in China. They’re one of those brands on Amazon which anyone would wonder if they really are decent. They’re more than decent. They’re really good. Smooth acetate frames, polarized lenses, and they’re classy looking with no obnoxious branding. And while they did just raise their baseline price to $35 – $39 from the previous $29 – $35, these keyhole “retro classic” frames are on sale for a positively cheap price. Four different frame/lens color combos to pick from. 50.5mm lens diameter, but they honestly wear a little bigger than that. Not huge. Far from it. Probably best for average sized faces/heads.

Go half a size up. Usually when Rothy’s go on sale direct through the brand, they’ll be final sale. Not here. ships fast and free with Prime. Full review from our man Adam here, where he gave them a 4.75/5 star rating: “If you set aside the eco-friendly marketing buzzwords and spec sheets, these sneakers are just plain comfortable. The materials feel nice, the insole is amazing, and my feet aren’t fatigued after wearing them around for a while. That’s a win for me no matter what they’re made from. However, when you add on the fact that the materials used here are helping to clean up our environment and they’re using creative manufacturing to get it done, I think that’s worth a look.”

This is the leather strap, chronograph-equipped big brother to the cheap, base-line slip-thru weekender. 40mm case should be wearable by most. Blue dial contrasts nicely against the brown leather nato strap. Strap is a “genuine leather” that feels like something somewhere between cereal-box cardboard and store-brand beef jerky, but it looks fine and wears comfortably. Wouldn’t want to get it wet or too sweaty though. Overall would look great in pretty much any casual to smart casual situation. And while it does have the infamous Timex “tick”… it’s quieter than other Timex watches afflicted with the loud seconds hand ticking noise… simply because the seconds hand that does all the work on this watch is the tiny one on the sub dial at 6 o’clock.

It’s got above average hold, yet it doesn’t drift into concrete/crunchy territory. Super matte finish. Lightly scented with a fresh but still masculine scent. Smells good enough that when someone tells you that “you smell nice” (has happened to me, thank you very much) you’ll get to tell them thank you and that you don’t wear cologne. For a few years there this particular hair product had disappeared from Amazon. Perhaps it got caught up in the retail “shrink” fiasco, and/or was available only in salons, or maybe it had been discontinued. Who knows. BUT. It’s back now, and it appears Amazon has cut a deal with L’Oreal to have an authorized brand page and sell/fulfill a bunch of L’Oreal stuff, including some of their men’s line.

It’s that time of year when a little increased air flow helps. No need to bust out a bic. Just keep it neat.

When combined with the “lawn mower,” your junk will have never felt so good. Well, aside from those very specific times when… nevermind. Yikes that got weird.

More underwear, just a bit higher up the price/familiarity/quality scale. Lots of guys swear by these. Available in the 3″ truck style or the 6″ flagship length.

Simple, cheap, and versatile. The model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

This is a package deal. You’ll get two pieces of hard-side luggage. It’s a legit deal as just the carry on (which is on sale for $127 if you want just that) usually runs around $150. So for an extra $90, you’ll also get the larger 28″ (not carry on size) hard side case. The carry on size was featured in our big What to Pack when Traveling Light and In Style post. No checked baggage required for that post, BUT, if you or you and your partner are headed somewhere and are planning on checking a bag, then having the 28″ hardside available in addition to the 21″ carry on isn’t a bad idea.

“C’mon man, $4.50 per bar of soap? That’s just fancy marketing. Generic grocery-store bar soap is just fine.” ….Ehh. Agree to disagree. As someone who recently made some budget cuts and went back to standard cheap bar soap for a while, this soap truly does seem to be worth it. Dr. Squatch is cold processed in the USA, their scents all smell great and lean masculine (and not like most generic soaps which smell like your Granny’s powder-room), and most importantly they feel like something… y’know, you should actually be using to clean your skin with. Hard to get excited about soap. But a Dr. Squatch bulk deal is a “buy now” button smash for some of us.

Great for the price. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine.

Annnnnnd the slightly more retro-looking, keyhole bridge version.

Full review here. Not the biggest discount, but a few bucks off is still certainly worth a mention as it’s so affordable to start with. Same watch as the OG resin strap version, only now upgraded to a stainless bracelet. 200m of water resistance, a surprisingly well machined stainless steel case, and a rotating bezel which feels much more expensive than many other watches priced under $100. Finish is mostly brushed with polished sides and inset bits on the bracelet, which happens to be a folded-link-style. Double push button clasp on the bracelet is good and snappy. Not small at 44m in diameter, but should wear comfortably for most medium to larger wrists.

For those that like the old-school smart look of a rectangular watch… but won’t be shelling out for an old-school heritage luxury name. Looks really good dressed wayyyy up, and also does the “modern Rat Pack” thing extraordinarily well. (As shown in the 4th outfit over here.)

Quite an impressive handheld steamer. Some handheld steamers just flat out don’t do the job well. They spit water or hard water deposits, they’re awkward to hold, and/or the water reservoir runs out quickly. That’s not the case on any level with this super well made, easy to wield, plenty of water in the tank steamer. The dry cleaner can be terrible on suits, sportcoats, and blazers. The less trips there the better. So unless it’s soiled or it’s starting to stink, release the wrinkles with this and be on your way.

Because sometimes you don’t want to listen to the incessant barking of the neighborhood dogs. So many dogs who need to be walked/run so much more. Woof. Like, all the woofs.

A Dappered Space pick. An absolute must if you have pets or kids or just like staying on top of keeping your place clean by doing a little vacuuming/freshening up every day. Floor attachment easily pops off to become what amounts to a dust-buster on steroids with upholstery attachments, small space attachments, and brush attachments. We use ours daily. Multiple times a day. We have beat the snot out of it and it’s been doing the job for years and years.

Amazon’s Prime Day event is set to run through Friday 7/11/25.