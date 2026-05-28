Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Seersucker Suits, USA Made Shades, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

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Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

J. Crew: 20% off select $200+ w/ ADDTOCART

Smaller discount than average, but there are a few normally excluded items actually included in this one. And the socks + lake shoes isn’t necessarily a suggestion. Summer slip ons like that are made to be worn with or without socks. The point is to trip the $200 threshold, use the code, and pay less than what we would have paid otherwise.

 

Huckberry: Memorial Day Weekend Sale Leftovers

Sale event is technically over but some of the prices “stuck.” And there’s a few new items that got tossed in last minute. Like those (mega expensive) USA made American Optical Saratoga sunglasses.

 

Jack Erwin: 15% off

Ends Friday. Those “Edward” penny loafers are anything but stodgy. Blake stitched, unlined, unstructured, and ready to be paired with that khaki stripe seersucker suit from J. Crew.

 

 

Bonobos: 30% off most w/ HOTDOG30
(extended through Thurs 5/28)

This is unexpected. The grills have gone cold but the sale is still on over at Bonobos. Full original picks here if you’re interested. Sale is now scheduled to end tonight, Thursday 5/28.

 

UNIQLO: “Thank You” Event

UNIQLO sure does know how to “stick to their knitting.” Namely, affordable & versatile basics. Sale prices are set to expire tonight, 5/28.

 

Also worth a mention:

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