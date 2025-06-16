In Review: Casio Duro Marlin Stainless Steel Bracelet MDV106 Dive Watch

model: MDV106DD

MDV106DD size: 44.2mm width, 12.1mm thick, 22mm lug width

44.2mm width, 12.1mm thick, 22mm lug width movement: Quartz (Japan)

Quartz (Japan) water resistance: 200m

200m crystal: Mineral

Mineral etc: Stainless steel band/bracelet. Screw down crown. 120 click aluminum anti-reverse bezel. Folded link style bracelet. (Here’s how to adjust it.) XL length bracelet should fit just about anyone (minus the true giants), but just one micro adjustment hole in the clasp.

The mega-cheap dive watch which looks and feels anything but.

The unofficial favorite ultra-cheap quartz diver of the #menswear universe now (finally) comes available on a stainless steel bracelet.

While the original Casio Duro Marlin is still an incredible value, the lack of a stainless steel bracelet option has always been a big knock against it. Because while it looks great on a NATO and does fine on the stock resin (faux rubber) strap, a simple stainless steel bracelet is more versatile. Especially on a simple dive style like this. It can be worn dressed up or down, and doesn’t soak up sweat or water. And while the watch-head itself is identical to the O.G. resin strap MDV106B, the bracelet is decent enough to pay the extra $10-$15 for the MDV106DD.

Yes, the “double d”.

The cups. They runneth over.

Mostly brushed bracelet with polished sides and inset bits.

Does have a very slight taper.

For those unfamiliar with the Casio Duro Marlin dive watch line, they’re enormously high value. They’re robust, feel oddly well made (no wiggles, wobbles, sharp edges, etc), and look unfairly good. At 44.2mm in diameter, they are on the larger side for the at-time-of-writing trend towards more classically sized watches. If they made a 40mm version, they probably wouldn’t be able to keep them in stock. But the 44.2mm case is still usable by plenty, and with a reasonable thickness of 12.1, it wears a bit smaller than it’s diameter specs would indicate.

44.2mm diameter. Shown on a 7.5″ wrist.

Presence, but wears surprisingly comfortably.

The Japanese quartz movement keeps accurate time, the battery can last up to 3 years before a change-out, and the crisply operating 120-click bezel is shockingly good for the low asking price. The lume is weak, the crystal is mineral, and in terms of overall looks… it’s plain Jane. But again, it’s cheap. And showy/shouty style in this price range for watches usually looks nauseatingly garish. So simple here = perfect.

12.1 mm case thickness helps the watch wear comfortably,

especially compared to other larger divers.

Now onto the feature which sets the DD apart… the bracelet. It’s a fold-over link style, and that’s a style with some quirks. Adjusting it isn’t what many of us are used to with pin/collar or screw-in pins. It takes a little more finesse and patience. And it also won’t lay totally flat on its “back.” The geometry of the links and how they articulate prevent the bracelet from fully settling. That’s great for getting photos of the thickness of the case for an affordable men’s style blog… but it does take up a little more space off the wrist.

That’s as flat as it’ll get with the clasp closed.

It will lay flat if you leave the clasp open with the watch-head at one end.

But it does wear and feel fine on the wrist. The three-link (with some polished bits) style doesn’t grab or rip at arm hair. And while some would have perhaps preferred a fully brushed bracelet, those little inset pieces on either side of the center link play really nicely with the slim chamfered edges of the case. The double push button clasp, like the bezel, is a pleasant surprise. It opens and closes with authority. A nice “click”. It doesn’t feel rickety or like it’s gonna pop open at any moment. The one drawback is it only has one micro-adjustment position.

200m water resistance. Japanese quartz movement.

The Casio Duro Marlin line is proven. They look great, feel surprisingly well made for the price, and come in a bunch of different bezel colors. The series was just missing a version with a stainless steel bracelet. And while the DD’s bracelet may not be of the highest quality, it gets the job done and has enough benefits (both functionally and stylistically) that it’s worth the extra fifteen bucks.