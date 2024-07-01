1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic Extra 20% off Sale Items

Extra 20% off B.R. Sale Items (ends 7/11)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It can make for a fun experiment while showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits of which we mined foundations from Banana Republic’s Extra 20% off deal. No code necessary. Discount happens in your cart, and that extra 20% off expires this Thursday, 7/11.
Simple, Sharp, Summer Style
B.R.: Italian Cotton/Wool “Havana” Fabric Sportcoat – $203.99 ($425),
Slim Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $80 (not on sale),
Italian Leather Belt – $55.99 ($90).
Others: lululemon ABC Pants in SLIM or CLASSIC fit- $69 FINAL ($128),
Orient Bambino – $199.50,
Allen Edmonds Socks – $24,
Spier and Mackay Double Monks – $178,
WearMe Pro 54mm Polarized Double Bar Sunglasses – $39.
Chinos CHELSEAS Polo
B.R.: Luxury Touch 4-button Pique Polo – $31.99 ($60),
Traveler 2.0 Pants in Athletic Fit – $67.99 ($100),
Suede Belt – $48.99 ($90),
Made in Portugal Suede Chelseas – $159.99 ($250).
Others: Invicta 1953 Watch – $128,
Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26.
Shorts Sneakers Tee
B.R.: Authentic Supima Tee – $25 ($40),
Linen Shorts in 7″ or 9″ inseam – $31.99 ($80),
Suede Belt – $48.99 ($90).
Others: Spier & Mackay Sunglasses – $48 (55),
Timex Weekender – $35,
adidas Stan Smith Lux – $84 w/ CELEBRATE ($120).
Rat-Pack Weekend Lunch
B.R.: Luxury Touch Resort Shirt – $39.99 ($70),
Houdstooth Linen Trousers – $103.99 ($180).
Others: Kent Wang Sunglasses (black or brown) – $55,
Bulova Watch – $112.50,
Brooks Brothers Suede Drivers – $69.99 ($198).
Early Morning Coffee Run
B.R.: 100% Cashmere Hoodie – $103.99 ($190),
Linen-Cotton Pull-on Traveler Pants – $79.99 ($130),
Suede Court Sneakers – $67.99 ($150).
Others: Spier & Mackay Sunglasses – $48 ($55),
YETI Insulated Tumbler w/ MagSlider lid – $35.
The extra 20% off sale items discount at Banana Republic is set to end this Thursday, 7/11.