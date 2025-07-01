1 Sale, 4 Outfits: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT… it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s four clickable outfits with foundations mined from the big annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Original picks are here if you’re interested.

Unlike end-of-season sales seen across retail this time of year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is both a preview of the upcoming season, as well as a significant sale on year-round goods which don’t always see markdowns. That combination is a rarity in the retail sale game. So when their Anniversary Sale is over, prices really do go back up. Sale ends Sunday, August 3rd. And remember, everything at Nordstrom ships and returns for free.

Hot Weather Smart Casual

Nordstrom:

Nordstrom Botanical Print Short Sleeve Shirt – $39.99 ($79.50)

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos – $64.99 ($99)

Converse Leather Jack Purcell – $49.99 ($75)

Nordstrom Suede Belt – $52.99 ($79)

Others:

Huckberry Walden 51mm Passage Sunglasses – $49 ($99)

Orient 75th Anniv. Bambino – $283.50 w/ SAVEBIG ($315)

Nordstrom:

Made in Canada Jack Victor Wool Suit – $668.99 ($998)

BOSS Slim Fit 96% cotton, 4% elastane Dress Shirts – $84.99 ($128)

Persol 58mm Rectangular Sunglasses – $149.99 ($314)

BOSS Assorted 5-Pack Crew Socks – $27.42 ($50)

Gordon Rush Adams Cap Toe Oxfords – $179.99 ($270)

BOSS Made in Italy Textured Leather Belt – $52.99 ($80)



Others:

Orient Watch – $163 ($180ish)

Upgraded Athleisure

Nordstrom:

Rhone Commuter Pro Utility Jacket– $132.99 ($198)

Zella Stretch Raglan T-Shirt – $24.99 ($39)

Vuori Ponto Performance Joggers – $78 ($98)

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag – $72.99 ($110)

Bombas 3-Pack Colorblock Socks – $27.99 ($42)

Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin – $109.99 ($160)



Others:

Casio Diver – $55ish

Walden (Huckberry) Airman – $49 ($99)



Mid Summer Smart

Nordstrom:

Nordstrom Cielo Plaid Virgin Wool & Linen Sport Coat – $269.99 ($399)

Nordstrom Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt – $59.99 ($89.50)

BOSS Slim Fit Wool Dress Pants – $129.99 ($198)

Persol 58mm Rectangular Sunglasses – $149.99 ($314)

Nordstrom 3-Pack Merino Wool Blend Dress Socks – $29.99 ($45)

Nordstrom Knox Flexible Penny Loafer – $69.99 ($99.95)

Nordstrom Leather Belt – $52.99 ($79)

Others:

Timex 40mm Marlin Moon Phase – $142.79 ($199)

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is set to expire Sunday August 3rd… after which prices will go back up.