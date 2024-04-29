Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Budget Bond – CHEAP

The Suggestion: Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo for Hot Weather Casual

There are endless combinations. It’s timeless. It’s comfortable. And if you get your fit right, it looks terrific.

No one is saying you can’t wear shorts. What IS being said is that chinos, chukkas and a fitted polo should be strongly considered by anyone who wants to look grown-up, put together, and athletic, yet still feel comfortable and look relaxed in the heat of the warmer months.

For example:

Now imagine this scene if Craig was wearing shorts and flip flops.

The man is in Haiti. Yes it’s fiction, but there are a few reasons why wearing pants and boots (instead of shorts and sneakers) really isn’t as hot and stuffy as some might think:

#1. Chinos & Boots pair perfectly with medium to lightweight wool socks: It seems counter-intuitive to many, but medium weight to thinner wool socks (not boot/cabin weight) will prevent summer swamp foot. That’s worth repeating. Wearing moderate weight wool socks PREVENTS SWAMPY FEET. Wool is a temperature and moisture regulator. Cotton is not. Wearing wool socks is much more comfortable than even going sockless. Sweaty hot feet = sweaty hot person, no matter if you’re in shorts or not. And some smart, wool socks will keep your feet dryer and cooler than alternatives.

#2. Chinos keep the sun off your legs: There’s a reason why people who live outside in the desert are constantly covered. Keep the fabric light, crisp, and breezy, and you won’t feel gross.

#3. Pants elongate your frame: This is purely aesthetic, but shorts visually chop you up into more pieces than a pair of pants. Pants are more slimming than shorts, and they make you look taller.

Here’s more proof that this combination works. Same character, different movie:

Casino Royale came out in 2006. Notice the true boot cut flare to Bond’s pants.

Fits change over time, but the combination still works.

And yet, he’s wearing pretty much the same outfit. There are 8 million other ways to do this. Change the polo color. Change the chino color. And so on and so on. As another Spring and Summer wanes on, we’ll (continue) to show off a few different ways to do the Chinos Chukkas Polo look. But for now, here’s where to start, while keeping price very much in mind:

The Polo: Target All in Motion Jersey Tech Polo – $20. The polo that just won the “best cheap” award in polopalooza. Twenty bucks. That’s absurd because it’s so dang well executed. Smooth, dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. Here’s how a size medium fits on 5’10″/185.

The Pants: Old Navy Slim Ultimate Tech Built-In Flex Chino Pants – $35ish. Mostly cotton with some poly mixed in to make them relatively wrinkle free. Perfect shade of off-white. Goes on sale with regularity.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviator Style Sunglasses in Silver – $55 Daniel Craig’s Bond wore lots of Tom Ford and Persol eyewear. That’s wonderful for him. But these are under sixty bucks.

The Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $130ish on a Crown & Buckle Black and Gunmetal Supreme NATO – $34. The new standard for entry level automatic dive watches. Simple, heritage looks. Dependable Seiko automatic movement. Full review here. Comes on a bracelet, but that’s an easy swap out for summer onto one of Crown & Buckle’s excellent supreme NATOs.

The Chukkas: J. Crew Made in Italy MacAlister Boots in Suede – $109.50 ($158). Comfortable, good quality materials for the price, and versatile.

The Belt: GAP Basic Belt in Brown – $22.47 ($44.95). Still, forever, and always. How much more belt could it be? The answer is none. None more… belt.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Blend “Golf” Socks – $24. Mid to lighter weight with enough cushioning for walking 18. They’re built for longer hauls and wicking away sweat. So, perfect. A splash of color. Because Craig’s “Cranky” Bond could lighten up from time to time.

Note: Now that “Cheap Bond” has been covered, we’ll soon do a Splurge Bond – Chinos Chukkas Polo post for those with more of a budget to work with. We’ll still avoid movie-star, mega expensive designer luxury stuff, but we’ll next execute a highly similar look with gear that’s a little higher up the ladder. Stay tuned for that.

Want more of these Chinos/Chukkas/Polos outfits? Head here for the archive. We’ll be rebooting this series as the warm weather rolls on with currently available items.