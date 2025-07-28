Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $77 Cashmere Crewnecks, Unconstructed Blazers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Here’s how this works. They’re currently running an extra 40% off flash sale which ends today, Monday 7/28. That’s on top of the “up to 50% off MSRP” deal they’ve got running. When you stack those two at its max that’s = 70% off total ticket (100 x .5 x .6) But that max only applies to stuff that’s already 50% off MSRP. Right? Picks above limited to some of that stuff. Rewards members should get free outbound shipping at $50.

Full original picks are here if you’re interested. Last call for this one. Ends tomorrow, Tuesday 7/29/25.

Wristwatch prices have noticeably jumped on Amazon since Spring. Some common/often referenced models have gone completely out of stock. But this past week has seen a little relief. Between this Orient Bambino and the Invicta on steal alert, you’d have a heck of a “double time” styled, versatile, two-watch collection. Full review can be found here.

There are some favorite items in this one, and any sort of savings is appreciated as J. Crew has been exceptionally quiet in terms of discounting the last couple of months. One totally speculative interpretation could be that J. Crew and J. Crew Factory have been hit pretty hard by tariffs (see this $70 (!) shirt from J. Crew Factory). Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal recently had some analysis of the overall retail market which seems especially pertinent (emphasis by us):

It is becoming increasingly clear that U.S. businesses, from General Motors and Nike to the local florist, are absorbing much of the costs for now. In a competitive market, a company that hikes prices could lose market share to a rival that keeps its prices steady. Many are reluctant to raise prices until they absolutely must, and until they know the ever-changing tariffs are sticking around. In some cases companies have said they plan to raise prices in the months to come.

J. Crew as of late feels like one of the brands that simply could not and cannot absorb the tariff hit like others. But admittedly, that’s a very, very circumstantial and squishy opinion.

Was an extra 20% off, then it was an extra 25% off but in-app only. Now they’ve bumped it up to an extra 30% off. And some new items have been added too, like those 100% cashmere sweaters. Lots of colors and sizes at post time.

Also worth a mention: