Huckberry: Up to 50% off Annual Summer Sale

Back to school aisles are popping up in big box stores. Football training camps are getting underway. Soon enough all of our short sleeves, sunglasses, and swim trunks will be shelved fo…

Oh who are we kidding. It’s still really summer. But that doesn’t mean brands and shops aren’t clearing out their hot weather stuff so they can start looking forward to fall.

And thus, Huckberry’s annual Summer sale.

New gear has been added to their sale section. Some nice new price cuts have been taken as well. And it’s more than just summer stuff. There’s some boots and outwear too, in case you’re already sick of summer and looking forward to autumn. A reminder that free shipping kicks in at $98, and returns are free on just about everything, unless it’s a (very) rare final sale item. Off we go with the picks.

Was on sale for $175, now marked down further to $156. Made in Portugal. The materials and overall design are really impressive. Full review of a different (not on sale) color scheme can be found here. That pebbled white leather upper, off white sole, and leather heel tab looks all kinds of right.

And an even more affordable “stone” suede option, in case you’re full up on white sneakers or would just prefer something a little more unique than the usual bright white kicks we see everywhere this time of year. Still absurdly versatile though, just like true white leather court sneakers.

Um. That (price) seems like a goof? Review here, with a 1-year follow up here.

Basic short sleeve button downs for the warm weather. Button down collar keeps the points wrangled as the day wears on. Select colors/patterns. That “rust leaves” shirt on the left is a nice, different spin on the usual geometric patterns or tropical florals.

Was on sale for $79, and now bumped down to half off full ticket. With Sunski and other brands raising their prices, it’s getting harder to find a pair of good quality sunglasses without the luxury brand price-tag. That’s where Walden, Huckberry’s house brand of upgraded quality shades tries to fit in. Classic shapes, cool colors, good quality. Note: Price is for the non polarized option.

And now the McQueen like retro Airman style with a keyhole bridge. Recently mentioned over here. Really nice quality. Especially now for the even lower price (as these were on sale for $85 last week.) Also available in polarized for $64.

For when you want an extra layer to throw over a t-shirt, henley, or polo, yet a blazer or swazer would seem to much… but a hoodie isn’t enough. That’s where chore coats excel. That and they really do work great when you’re getting chores done. Pockets to put stuff in, lighter in weight and breathable, etc.

Interesting. These are a tweaked version of their bestselling 72 hour merino tees. Micro-airflow perforated (think lululemon’s metal vent tech stuff) but still made from merino wool which is naturally anti microbial and temperature regulating. Sizing is more generous with the purpose of facilitating airflow. So if you’re used to the OG 72 hour performance slim, expect these to run a little bigger. But at 99% wool, one would assume they’ll shrink up in the wash. Machine wash gentle, air dry to avoid shrinking or tumble dry low if you wanna take that gamble.

Think of it as a really nice alternative to the Casio Quartz diver. 41mm case size is more svelte than the Casio beefcake too. That watch would look great on a NATO strap.

Was on sale for $193 and now a bit cheaper. Made in Portugal. Bought them, love them, have worn them with everything casual to smart casual and that’s why they’re a bit beat up looking in the above shot. But ain’t that just “patina”?? They’re too easy and too comfortable not to wear all the time. If you’re in-between sizes, size up. My normally 10.5 D feet take an 11 in these and they fit great. And that hand-pressed Lactae Havea cup sole is as comfortable as they come.

And the suede version with the off-white sole. Would look right at home in the summer sun with some beat up chinos and a favorite t-shirt.

That’s quite the suede jacket. Not cheap, but suede or leather jackets aren’t cheap. Clearly (well) over the $98 free shipping threshold, so this ships and returns for free like a lot of the other stuff. But that’s always a plus when it’s an investment item like this.

100% organic cotton, a few different fun patterns, and old-school wood-like lookin’ buttons for vintage vacation shirt style.

Looks great and probably quite comfortable for just hanging around in. Spare a thought for those who ran long distances in stuff like this back in the 70s and 80s. Your pops might have not “walked uphill both ways” to school, but if he ran cross country in a pair of sneakers like this, he might have genuinely felt like he had when the race was over. Shoe technology has come a long way. Because… GOOD LORD WHAT ARE THESE THINGS.

Soft, stretchy, and a clean ankle (no scrunchy elastic) so they look a little more polished than most other joggers. AND they have an inseam gusset, so go ahead and pigeon-pose to your yogi heart’s content. Anti-microbial too.

From Huckberry’s deservedly well liked house brand Rhodes. Goodyear welted. Looks like the uppers are a waxed suede. Comes with an extra set of black, flat waxed laces. Would look great with chinos and a polo, jeans and a t-shirt, etc. A step up from Clarks Bushacres for sure.

Relwen’s “trap” blazers have become something of a legend. They’re based in old-school sporting blazers (which is where the term “sportcoat” came from), yet they’re totally contemporary at the same time. They do tweedy fabrics in the fall and winter, and these hyper-lights are made specifically for the spring and summer. Unlined, stretch cotton (97% cotton, 3% spandex), and lots of pockets. Ships/returns for free.

And a linen blend version. 55% Linen, 45% Cotton.

These are their long sleeve shirts specifically designed for keeping the sun from scorching your arms during long days. Still breathable, still anti-microbial, still temperature regulating. Lighter weight but not papery thin. A little bit thicker than a t-shirt.

Made in Italy, full leather lining on these, studded rubber sole for 4-season wear, and smooth leather uppers. A step up in formality from suede upper/crepe sole desert boots, but can still be dressed all the way down with chinos and a tee.

Dimensions are 19 x 13.8 x 7.9 inches. Even folds into its own pocket for storage. So it’s a bag that can be packed into it’s own bag? What a time to be alive.

75% Cotton, 25% Linen. A light extra layer that can do it all. Perfectly placed pockets, butterfly lined in the back, and three colors to choose from.

The Nomad material isn’t quite as nice feeling as lululemon’s Warpstreme (PROOF feels a little more synthetic than the oddly “normal” feeling of lululemon’s warpstreme twill)… but it also doesn’t cost nearly as much. And these STILL come with a gusset for ease of movement.

Always worth a mention when these get any kind of markdown. Full review of the suede option can be found here.

“Wake me up, when (July, August, &) September ends.” Because at that point it’ll be October and something like this wool chore blazer will feel great. Unstructured but made with boiled wool so it’ll have a bit more heft while still remaining breathable.

One day in the not terribly distant future there will be a nursing home full of people swapping Warped Tour stories.

Note: This is the big sucker. Carry-on approved, yet it’s the larger, get-out and see-the-world Johnny (who’s Johnny?) version. If you’re looking for something smaller for around-the-town, see GORUCK’s FAQ for what size pack you should try first.

Rucking might just be the perfect form of building and maintaining strength. It’s stupid easy to get started, and it’s impossible to ignore the mental and physical benefits once you get going. Rucking is nothing more complicated than putting some weight in a backpack (rucksack), making sure it’s good and secure and riding on your back right, then setting out for walk. A flat walk, a challenging hill climb, a short neighborhood spin, or a long sweat-dripping grind. Sure this GORUCK GR2 is a crazy-expensive backpack. But it’s also made in the USA with real purpose, design, and very durable materials. And finally (prepares public service announcement jingle) …it might just change your life.

The Huckberry Annual Summer Sale is set to run through Tuesday, 7/29.