In Review: LUCA Leather Terra Low Sneakers

made in: Portugal

Portugal materials: Italian Full grain leather and suede. Italian leather lined. Lactae Havea natural rubber outsoles.

Italian Full grain leather and suede. Italian leather lined. Lactae Havea natural rubber outsoles. sizing: Whole sizes only.

Whole sizes only. fit: Feels true. A size 11 fit my normally 10.5D feet (which are borderline wide) great out of the box.

Feels true. A size 11 fit my normally 10.5D feet (which are borderline wide) great out of the box. wide widths available? No.

No. break in time? None needed. They’re very comfortable, immediately.

Also available with brown leather uppers.

“Those look a little like bowling shoes.”

Only if bowling shoes looked this good. And perhaps its just the gum sole option giving off a bowling vibe (go with the white soles if that’s more your style). So, bowling? Maybe if it’s bocce. (*mixes Campari-spritz*) now where’s that cochonnet??

Italian looks. Made in Portugal.

These sneakers are throwbacks. Not just in style, but in the weirdly high quality of materials used. They don’t feel or look like something birthed by spraying magic goo into a highly pressurized mold and subsequently shot out onto a conveyor belt. They’re certainly simple in overall design, but the pebbled leather, suede toe bumper/heel patch, and squishy Lactae Havea natural rubber outsoles all have individual textures which look… real. Like, really real. Because they are real, natural, well-sourced materials.

Pebbled leather. Textured suede. Bouncy gum.

The craftsmanship is somethin’ else too. Their uppers aren’t overbuilt with padding or bulk, but instead rely on the quality of the leather to provide support and comfort. And they are immediately comfortable. Right out of the box. No break in time needed. The natural rubber soles not only look great, the bounce and cushioning they provide is legit. “Sometimes, the old ways are the best.”

Leather lined. Reinforced eyelets on the interior.

Fit seems pretty true. They’re only made in whole sizes, and the suggestion is to size up if you’re usually in-between whole sizes. A size 11 fit my normally 10.5 D (borderline wide) feet just fine. And again, no break in time needed.

Gray suede heel accent. No overt branding.

They are investment worthy, very well made sneakers without the absurd mark up big luxury brands carry. There’s no overt logos or branding, they look old-school while still being versatile, timeless and cool, and they’re comfortable right out of the box.

Natural rubber sole. (Please excuse the bocce court dust specs)

$200ish for a pair of sneakers is far from cheap. But if you’re the type who likes nice things which also look and feel not just good but really good, then the LUCA Terra Low makes a very strong case to fill the ubiquitous white-sneaker role in your wardrobe.