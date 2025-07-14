Steal the Style: That 1 Formulaic Race Car Blockbuster

Lifting stylish looks from TV and Movies can be a fun idea, except for when it comes to the price tags. Here’s how to borrow some inspiration from that 1 very fast, very long, and yes… very “formulaic” blockbuster, with some specific & hopefully somewhat attainably priced alternatives. Because not everyone owns or drives for a (fictional or real) race car team. (RE the movie itself: It’ll make you cringe but it’ll also give you chills. Bottom line: It’s a hoot.)

This particular style is everywhere at the moment, where the case and bracelet flow together much more seamlessly than the standard watch-head + bracelet look. There’s something futuristic but also 1970s about it… just like open wheel racing. Tissot’s PRX came out a few years back as the trend was really taking off, and the fact that they make an option in both automatic and quartz helps.

Ruben’s Suits: Single Breasted, Peak Lapel, Ticket Pocket.

He’s the boss and he dresses like it. Peak lapel suits might bring some big-money flair, but the suits are solid (or mostly solid) as are his shirts and ties. It’s a nice balance, and it’s a powerful look for the character that really steals the whole show.

Joshua’s Vegas Vest: Black Crochet

The definition of “looks cool” yet some of us would never dare. Speaking from a personal point of view… that might look a little “ick” with some chest hair poking out. Or… shoulder hair.

Sonny’s Suede Trucker

Because if Sonny would have gone with a traditional denim trucker, that would have been jeans, a chambray shirt, and a denim jacket. At some point, enough is enough.

Joshua’s Jacket: Orange and Quilted

It’s more of liner-style jacket (homages are being made?) with buttons instead of zippers, but… it’s the middle of summer. So cut us a bit of slack on this one.

Joshua’s Abu Dhabi Joggers: Light and breathable

The man is in Abu Dhabi. Let’s assume he’s wearing something made specifically for the heat. lululemon to the rescue. ABC design too, so as he’s shoehorned into the SIMs seat, he won’t chafe.

Ruben’s Neckties: Solid but with some texture

Like a solid suit with peak lapels and a ticket pocket, a solid tie in a silk grenadine texture is simple and interesting.

Sonny’s “I’m starting to feel more like a Nine” Sunglasses: Gold Frame Aviators

But with a thicker brow piece or even some texture to the metal if you can swing it. Now someone tell the old man it may be a little difficult to pull off the gritty “keep it simple/less noise” persona when your shades look like Fort Knox.

Sonny’s other Sunglasses: Red Tortoise Acetate Aviators

For a guy who proudly only owns one watch (“already got one!”) and lives out of a van, he sure does seem to have an extensive eyewear collection. Huckberry’s own house brand of premium quality sunglasses really do deliver. They feel solid in the hand, the acetate frames are super smooth, and this red tortoise pair is a perfect lookalike without the droopy/enormous lenses on the pair Sonny wears.

Ruben’s Sunglasses: Black Chunky Framed Aviators

This movie’s got more eyewear than a LensCrafters loading dock.

These color-block black and white classics are icons for a reason. Wearable by just about anyone, just about anywhere.

Sonny’s Overall Style: Rock n Roll Ranch Hand

“When yew look in the mirror yew see this ruff an’ tumble ehwld-skeewl kaw-boi.”

Well, yeah. And also sees “cowboy” when he looks in his closet. That thing has to be stocked with light wash denim, slightly contrasting chambray shirts, slub tees, and cowboy boots. Yet it never looks over-the-top YEE HAW. There’s just enough George Thorogood to balance out the George Strait… but dripping with money (even though he lives out of a van). Part Rodeo. Part Rodeo Drive.

Joshua’s Overall Style: Luxury Athleisure

Gee whiz you think the writers were trying to draw a contrast between the two leads? We get it. They’re different. In. Every. Way. Which is why it’ll make for such a fulfilling story if/when they can come together and realize how similar they are as they pursue a common goal. Imagine that. (Again… it’s “formulaic” for sure.)

Sonny’s (superstitious) Socks: Mismatched

The man lives and drives by the seat of his pants. If mismatched socks keep him on the track and above ground, then so be it.

Sonny’s “See you down the road” Polo Sweater: Off White & Textured

Maybe it was because the 4DX chairs had rattled my retinas loose over the previous two and a half hours… but was he wearing mohair in that scene? Was it angora? Bouclé? What is going on with his wardrobe? It’s half Boot Barn, half lost-and-found at The Golden Palace.

“See you down the road” indeed. The movie is playing in theaters now, but you better hustle if you want to see it on the big screen since it’s quickly being crowded out by CGI dinosaurs and a flying man wearing a red cape. Expect it to hit Uncle Tim’s streaming service in a month or two.