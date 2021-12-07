The 10 Sweater Styles of a Stylish Man’s Wardrobe

No one is saying you need all ten of these styles. Hardly. But like shoes and boots, some styles of sweaters are better for some scenarios, while other styles excel in other areas. In general, sweaters can be one of the easiest ways to elevate an outfit, bridging the gap between casual and formal. Sometimes, it merely complements a look, and other times, it completely makes a statement. Talk about versatile. We’re going to do a deep dive today about the different types of men’s sweaters, along with some of the pros and cons that accompany them. Watch out, it’s about to get a little SWAZY in here!

Crewneck

Pros: The foundation. Super versatile. As classic as it gets. Can be dressed up or down. Widely available at numerous price points, from cheap to pricey, in tons of different fabrics (from cotton to cashmere). Different styles of knit, from slim and smooth to chunky cable, can totally change the look and feel of the sweater.

Cons: Can be tough to dress way up, since layering over a dress shirt can sometimes look a little restricted. Not always. Just sometimes. Not everyone likes a crewneck depending on the fabric (if you find wool itchy). It’s a pullover, so taking it on/off for layering purposes & temperature regulation can leave you with crazy “I just took my sweater off” hair.

V-Neck

Pros: The V-Neck is arguably as foundational as the crewneck. Widely available in various fabrics (and often for super cheap), it’s one of the easiest to style with anything from an open-collar OCBD to a suit and tie. V-shape can accentuate athletic frames.

Cons: Needs to be layered over something (unless you’re a Suitsupply model). Also a pullover, so taking it on/off for layering purposes & temperature regulation can leave you with crazy “I just took my sweater off” hair.

Shawl Collar Cardigan

Pros: Super comfortable. Can see extra use as outerwear in fall and spring. “House sweater” style chunky knits can feel like wearing a nice, cozy blanket. Easy on/off avoids that pullover-sweater-hair situation.

Cons: Some see them as “grandpa” sweaters, although that rep has quickly faded in recent years. Usually more expensive since they’re beefier in fabric and construction.

Classic Cardigan

Pros: An easy to execute “style move” many are afraid to try. The perfect layer, since unlike pullovers, you can take it on and off without making your hair look like you just stuck a fork in an electrical outlet.

Cons: Maligned as “Mr. Rogers” style. Which is odd, since Mr. Rogers was about as good as it gets as a human being. As our dear leader can attest, some of us (at least used to) think cardigans are dumb and unstylish. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Editor’s Note: I need to figure out a new pose other than “cross your arms and look off to one side.” Sorry fellas, I’m just not a very good model. I’M NOT SURE WHAT TO DO WITH MY HANDS.

Turtleneck (tactleneck)

Pros: Oozes “I know what I’m doing here.” Projects confidence and style. Keeps your neck warm in the colder months, and thinner styles layer quite easily.

Cons: You’ll get comments. A turtleneck is like a magnet for people to either pay compliments, or, make snide remarks (often the latter). Can be difficult to find on the cheaper side that actually looks good and keeps its shape.

Half-Zip / Quarter Zip

Pros: A half-zip over a shirt and tie is a pretty well-accepted “cheat” in terms of business-casual formality, as long as the fit is nails. Zip gives a little more room to pull on and off over coiffed hair, much more so than a crewneck or v-neck.

Cons: Can look a little… “Dad”. Zipper teeth around the Adam’s apple… yikes. Zipper in general = harder to dress all the way up.

Button Mock / Mockneck Sweater

Pros: If you’re going for the “outdoorsy” look, this can be it. Can even work as an outerwear piece, and can keep your neck warm when buttoned all the way up. Available in tons of colors and textures depending on your taste and application.

Cons: Really not that different from a half zip. Can get pretty bulky around the neck area thanks to the buttons. Not as versatile as many models/retail stylists try to make it look. If you button it all the way up, you might as well have just worn a turtleneck.

Polo Sweater

Pros: As easy-wearing as its short-sleeved brother, the sweater polo is simple and straightforward, making it versatile and pairable. While this type is usually a smoother fabric like merino wool, there are some textured options (like Flint & Tinder’s honeycomb, or Relwen’s micro waffle) that can make layering a lot more interesting.

Cons: Kind of tied to the polo itself in the formality scale. Difficult (though not impossible!) to dress all the way up. Can feel weird to wear a t-shirt or undershirt under, which many will want to do with wool versions.

Hoodies

Pros: Super easy to wear while staying super comfortable and not appearing stuffy. The Amazon Goodthreads hoodie in particular (shown above) is one of my go-tos, for easy warmth and easy wear. Can look quite rakish when layered well.

Cons: Arguably the least formal, and can sometimes be mistaken for simply wearing a terry/fleece style sweatshirt. Look for slimmer cuts, often without the kangaroo pocket up front, and a little texture always helps to make the style intention more clear.

Sweater Blazers

Pros: Crazy comfortable. The perfect way to dress up, without really dressing up, and thus can be a nice mental boost on those days when you could use it. And obviously, it’s the reigning champion of Best Portmanteau in Menswear – ALL HAIL THE “SWAZER.”

Cons: Since by it’s nature it doesn’t have the structure of a traditional blazer/sportcoat… these can sometimes look a little schlumpy. Often expensive. Sometimes hard to get the rest of your outfit to line up in terms of formality.

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves safely going to concerts again with his wife, and loves being a dad.