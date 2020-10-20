Dappered

Style Scenario: Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume

By DeJuan

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. A well dressed man can make any number of Halloween costumes from items that are already in his wardrobe. This year? 2020? We could all use a little more good. So instead of one more vapid axe murderer(?), let’s get kind. Because we need it. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine?”

The Cardigan: Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Jacquard Regular Fit Full-Zip Sweater – $39.99. The focal point of the costume as Mister Rogers was well known for his cardigan sweaters. My exact Goodfellow & Co. sweater from Target is no longer available but this one will do. This one is a zip-up sweater like Mister Rogers usually wore, so it is actually more true to the character than mine.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Bar Stripes Classic Red Tie – $25. Red with blue and white diagonal stripes. A classic pattern. Hard to go wrong with that. And it’s absolutely something you could see Fred Rogers wearing.

The Shirt: Amazon Buttoned Down Tailored Fit Light Blue Dress Shirt – $30ish. A light blue dress shirt is a wardrobe staple. Nice alternative to white. And while Mr. Rogers wore both, light blue is a little less stark, and a little more friendly.

The Slacks: Ted Baker Jefferson Flat Front Wool Dress Pants – $79.20 ($198). And you bet Mr. Rogers woulda called them “slacks.” Another versatile wardrobe staple, here in a 100% wool fabric and light gray shade. Want something even cheaper? Try these almost 50/50 poly-wool blend pants from the Nordstrom Men’s shop.

The Watch: Bulova Gold Tone Classic – $220. Also perfectly looks like something Mr. Rogers would wear. And if not? It looks like something Daniel Striped Tiger would wear! What a cat, D.S.T. A quiet, tame tiger…. and a tiger of class and style as well. His watch happens to have an interesting backstory too.

The Belt: Allen Edmonds Stitch Avenue in Coffee – $55 ($69). Made in the USA, very much on  sale, and a classic!

The Shoes: Ecco Soft 7 Sneakers – $99.99. Another key item in the costume, as Mister Rogers always changed into sneakers once he got home/at the beginning of the show. Leather sneakers have gained popularity in recent years so there are plenty of great options on the market. To complete the effect, have a pair of dress shoes with you as well, and periodically change into and out of the sneakers.

The Trolley: Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Deluxe Electronic Trolley – $9.99. You’ll be a hit. Guaranteed.

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father of a 10-year old son and 3-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.

