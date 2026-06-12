Bonobos 30% off Father’s Day Sale

***We interrupt this usual intro for some fast breaking deal-news***

Bonobos has excluded their blazers from this sale. Unconstructed, standard knit, the new linen knit, etc.

They’re out.

Damn. Is that just for this sale? They’re usually included. A 30% off deal like this one would normally drop their excellent unconstructed Italian hopsack wool blazers from $400 (ouch) to $280 (less ouch.) And they’re perfect for summer.

Let’s hope it’s just for this round, and not a greater sign that costs and tariffs and whatnot have gone up enough that exclusion proliferation isn’t endemic across men’s retail. But to be honest, on this side of the screen? We’ve seen higher end items like shoes and blazers and suits getting excluded more and more at other brands too.

Yes, the usual other exclusions apply too: Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, Jetsetter Wool Blazer, and Jetsetter Wool Dress Pants, and a few other bits. Off we go with the picks… sans blazers.

Even the core colors are included. Shorts are often an afterthought and something a lot of us cheap-out on. Unless you can’t find some that fit you well. Let’s say you’re hooked on the more accommodating Athletic Fit from Bonobos (my hand/quads are raised.) Other brands can feel like they’re flat-arsed and too skinny through the legs. Maybe cheaper brands cut corners to save costs on their shorts? But Bonobos makes these in three fits (slim, standard, and athletic), an enormous range of sizes, and the 92% Cotton / 8% Spandex fabric has noticeably more stretch than other “stretch chino” shorts. So yeah. Not cheap, but… here we are, you handsome man with athletic thighs.

Why two prices? Because some colors are already on sale, and the DADDIO30 deal is stacking.

If you’re in love with the Bonobos fit but would like a summer fling with something a little breezier and easier, then these are your pants. 98% cotton/2% elastane, in a lighter weight twill compared to their originals. Know that these have flap pockets on the backside instead of the usual welts.

A good swimsuit is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to get uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. These are at the investment level, and they come in a bunch of colors & patterns, a few different inseam lengths, and the interior boxer-brief style micro-perforated mesh liner is comfortable.

Sweater polos are one of those things that are easy to mess up by going overboard on the retro details. These are simple, clean, and interesting. Johnny collar, a bit of cable knit (but nothing overboard), and lots of colors and patterns. From bedrock basic, to funky and then some. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, lay flat to dry.

For those that truly believe there is no off-season for jeans.

Pure performance fabric. No cotton in these. For when it’s rude-hot and gross humid and you need something which really wicks sweat, dries quickly, and works hard at keeping you as cool as possible.

Non-icon colors only. Icons like khaki and navy and whatnot are excluded. But there’s plenty of “limited” color options to still choose from. Pretty sure it’s okay to label these as the new flagship for Bonobos. The first iteration of the 2.0 had a bunch of polyester in the mix. They’ve ditched that, and instead juiced up the amount of stretch: 92% Cotton / 8% Spandex. Recently bought a couple pairs for myself and they’re the new go-to around the Dappered home offices. Comfortable, lots of flex, easy to machine wash/dry/etc.

Bring on short sleeve button down season. Here they’re made with noticeably more textured fabrics when compared to the bestselling poplin Rivieras. Linen, hemp, cotton blends, etc.

A new style for 2026 AND the icon colors (khaki, navy, graphite gray, and “congos” olive) are getting the 30% off. Same fabric as their new flagship 2.0 chino, only cut in a more casual but still versatile 5-pocket style.

Spendy. But classy. For those who don’t love the idea of elastic waist bands. Side tabs clean up the look and then some.

Despite the high price (alternative = $11-$16 at Amazon), they’re still bestsellers. Slim or standard fit, lots of colors and patterns to pick from, and then there’s the fit(s) so many have come to depend on. Free shipping and returns doesn’t hurt either.

Weekday Warrior Machine Washable Dress Pants – $83.30 ($119) non icon colors

Wait, I thought you said Weekday Warriors were excluded?

They are. Well, sort of. The flagship Icons colors like khaki/navy/charcoal are excluded.

But these look pretty normal too?

Yep. And they’re included in the sale. Sharp enough for work, that famous Bonobos fit, and machine washable/tumble dry.

Full performance material with stretch and wicking and all that good stuff. Shirt gripping gel interior waist band keeps shirts tucked in. Can be worn for many, many things other than golfing, as they basically look like a nice, smart pair of pants. Three fits, tons of sizes.

The Bonobos 30% off w/ code DADDIO30 deal is set to run through Wednesday 6/17/26.