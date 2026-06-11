Mr. Porter Extra 15% off, Macy’s Watches Sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Mr. Porter: Extra 15% off select sale items w/ FLASH15
- lululemon Metal Vent Tech 2.5 Slim-Fit Stretch-Jersey Half-Zip – $56.10 ($110)
- lululemon ABC Tapered Warpstreme Joggers – $66.30 ($130)
- G.H. Bass Jetty II Suede Boat Shoes – $94.35 ($185)
- Nike LD-1000 Sneakers – $62.90 ($105)
- G.H. Bass Jetty II Full-Grain Leather Boat Shoes – $107.10 ($180)
Most of Mr. Porter’s inventory is so “high” fashion it’s downright… weird. If not unsettling (especially the prices on that high-fashion stuff). But they do carry some more down to earth brands and sometimes those brands go on sale. The FLASH15 code is a nice little bonus. Know that standard shipping for them is $10. Free shipping won’t kick in until $400. Returns are free (less outbound shipping costs) within 14 days. Code FLASH15 Ends 09:00AM BST on Sunday.
Macy’s: 15% – 35% off select watches w/ FRIEND
- Seiko 5 Sports 41mm – $327.25 ($385)
- Citizen Tsuyosa Shore 40mm – $378.68 ($495)
- Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 40.5mm – $478.13 ($625)
- Timex Waterbury Chronograph 39mm – $262.65 ($309)
Father’s Day is coming up quick (more affordable watch picks for Dads and Grads can be found here). Some models are getting a flat 15% off the top, while others are already on sale and that FRIEND code stacks.
Brooks Brothers: Shirts/Polos/Sweaters 40% off 3 or more, Sportcoats & Suit Separates 30% off
It’s their Father’s Day event. Lots of different deals, but the three shirts for 40% off promo is pretty good. Shown Above:
- 1 Light Blue Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirt ($128)
- 2 White Explorer Collection Non-Iron Dress Shirts ($138 per)
- = $242.40 total for all three ($404)
Q: What’s the difference between their regular non-iron dress shirts and the explorer collection?
- Regular non-irons have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff.
- Explorer Collection non-irons are a little lighter in weight, and made from an 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 3% Spandex blend, which adds some moisture wicking properties. Also, Explorers have a chest pocket, as well as a single button at each cuff.
Full review can be found here if interested.
Spier & Mackay: New items added to Extra 15% off FINAL SALE Clearance
- Super 130s Italian Wool Check Dress Trousers – $118.99 FINAL ($198)
- Italian Wool/Cashmere Jersey Unstructured Sportcoats – $246.49 FINAL ($378) navy or grey
It’s a true clearance, so all sales are final. No returns or exchanges. Sizes are incredibly scattered, yet at post time those two picks above had a surprisingly good size selection left.
J. Crew: 50% off select full price
- Slim or Straight Fit Stretch Chinos in Dusty Navy or Sound Blue – $48.50 ($98)
- Sportcoat in English linen-wool blend – $248.50 ($498)
- Geyser Grey Ludlow Italian Wool Suit Separates – $399 ($800)
Ends Monday. Full picks are here. It’s not the biggest deal in terms of selection available, but 50% off for J. Crew is abnormally deep. And it’s not every day their chinos or Ludlow suits go on sale… even if only a very select few colors in those styles are getting the half off cut.