Mr. Porter Extra 15% off, Macy’s Watches Sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Most of Mr. Porter’s inventory is so “high” fashion it’s downright… weird. If not unsettling (especially the prices on that high-fashion stuff). But they do carry some more down to earth brands and sometimes those brands go on sale. The FLASH15 code is a nice little bonus. Know that standard shipping for them is $10. Free shipping won’t kick in until $400. Returns are free (less outbound shipping costs) within 14 days. Code FLASH15 Ends 09:00AM BST on Sunday.

Father’s Day is coming up quick (more affordable watch picks for Dads and Grads can be found here). Some models are getting a flat 15% off the top, while others are already on sale and that FRIEND code stacks.

It’s their Father’s Day event. Lots of different deals, but the three shirts for 40% off promo is pretty good. Shown Above:

Q: What’s the difference between their regular non-iron dress shirts and the explorer collection?

Regular non-irons have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff.

have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff. Explorer Collection non-irons are a little lighter in weight, and made from an 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 3% Spandex blend, which adds some moisture wicking properties. Also, Explorers have a chest pocket, as well as a single button at each cuff.

Full review can be found here if interested.

It’s a true clearance, so all sales are final. No returns or exchanges. Sizes are incredibly scattered, yet at post time those two picks above had a surprisingly good size selection left.

Ends Monday. Full picks are here. It’s not the biggest deal in terms of selection available, but 50% off for J. Crew is abnormally deep. And it’s not every day their chinos or Ludlow suits go on sale… even if only a very select few colors in those styles are getting the half off cut.

Also worth a mention: