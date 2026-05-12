The Best Affordable Watches for Grads or Dads of 2026

Recent grads will probably be hooked to their phones and other various technology for the rest of their life. A watch is a ticket to disconnect. You can go off on your own but know when to be back. Dads could use some unplugged time as well. And seeing those seconds physically tick by on your/his wrist might be a good reminder to really appreciate every moment. Afterall, Father Time is undefeated. Congrats to the grads, and kudos to the dads who didn’t just procreate, but are also working hard to be great fathers.

Same watch as the OG resin strap version, with a stainless bracelet. 200m of water resistance, a surprisingly well machined stainless steel case, and a rotating bezel which feels much more expensive than many other watches priced under $100. Finish is mostly brushed with polished sides and inset bits on the bracelet, which happens to be a folded-link-style. Double push button clasp on the bracelet is good and snappy. Not small at 44m in diameter, but should wear comfortably for most medium to larger wrists.

Full review here. It’s clean, it’s classy, and it’s professional. At under $100, it’s affordable enough to anchor the dressed-up end of a watch arsenal for pretty much all budgets.

Full review here. The entry-level automatic dive watch standard. 40mm diameter is wearable by the vast majority. Seiko NH35A automatic movement hacks/hand-winds. 200m water resistance, screw down crown, fully brushed bracelet, and an exhibition case-back. And unlike the previous entry-level go-to (Invicta’s Sumariner homage) there’s no tacky logo engraved on the side. (That was a huge compromise with their cheap-sub imitator.) This one looks clean, classy, and is nice and comfortable to wear. Versatile too, as it can be worn with everything from a t-shirt and shorts, to a suit and dress shoes.

Roaring 20s looks at a reasonable price. Sold out pretty quick when they got released a few weeks back. We’ll keep an eye out for any restocks. Fingers crossed they bring them back by Dad’s Day.

Full review here. One of the best looking ~$200ish watches released in recent memory across all brands. 41mm case diameter has some presence, but overall it’s svelte enough to look good with a suit and tie. Quick release straps means swapping out the brown strap for a black leather strap to match black shoes should be a breeze.

Full review here. For those who truly like their watches “classically sized” (read: small). Just 34mm in diameter. Automatic movement. Retro aesthetic.

Basically Seiko’s version of that luxury “crown” brand’s Explorer model. Sporty enough to be worn with a t-shirt and jeans, yet refined enough to be worn with a suit and tie when needed. Specs from the brand are 40mm in diameter and 11.5mm thick. Wears pleasantly mid-sized. Feels great. Looks great.

Orient’s OG bestselling dress watch design. In-house automatic movement, simple and sharp design details, super wearable. A real classic.

Note: this design is also now available in a sized down 38mm version.

Full review can be found here, and you can see it featured in our double time series here as well as here. It’s easy to read, it feels rugged and well built, and the 42.5mm case brings some tool-watch “presence,” yet should wear great for most. The exhibition caseback shows off the hacking, hand-winding, Japanese-made 4R36 movement. Bracelet is terrific with its comfortable, brushed links (just the edges are polished) which avoids the jangly/overly-intricate/shiny “jewelry” look. 100m resistance is plenty, and while the crown doesn’t screw down, it feels incredibly solid.

Purchasing a true, luxury wristwatch used to be a common aspirational goal for some types in the middle class. But then COVID inflation kicked off, the K shaped economy inflamed everything, and now the idea of spending (*checks Omega site*) $8,000 on a brand new wristwatch feels financially reckless… if not culturally tin-eared. I mean, eight. GRAND? Might as well tie a brioche to your wrist with gold brocade. Look, buy what’ll make you happy. And nobody notices a wristwatch. But many are feeling it’s better to top up the “A.I. is gonna eat my job” emergency fund, while also trying to keep gas in the tank. Yet just because it feels like the rungs on the economic progress ladder have been chopped off, doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun while trying to figure out how to keep climbing. The Moonswatch is just the timepiece for the moment. It looks cool, it’s fun, and it’s under $300. “Flat is the new up.”

Dan Henry is a brand that takes the good visuals of watches from the past, then re-packages those styles in affordable timepieces for today. And they nailed this 1937 chrono. Art Deco inspired looks. 38mm case size. Tachymeter around the outer edge of the dial. Quick change leather straps. Seiko VK61 mecha-quartz movement, so you get the snappy feel of a mechanical movement at the pushers, with the reliability and affordability of a quartz chronograph. Available in a few different color combos, but the silver shown above with the sub dials at 12 and 6 really is something. Also shown at the very, very top of this post.

Another classic from Orient. Automatic movement hacks and hand winds. 200m water resistance. 120 click bezel helps keep track of elapsed time. Classic dive-watch design. Not everyone will like the shined up inserts on the bracelet, but it’s more subtle than many other competitors. Reviewed here.

Full review here. Assembled in the USA. Powered by a movement made here in the States as well. Lots of strap options to choose from. Olive single-pass strap shown above will cost $299. Get it on a stainless steel bracelet, and it’ll run $389.

The new “it” automatic diver. Diameter is a really comfortable 39mm across with a 45.5mm lug-to-lug. It’s a bit thick at 14.3mm, but plenty won’t mind and/or will be distracted by its vintage inspired styling. Bracelet comes with quick release spring bars for easy strap swap-outs.

Quite possibly the classiest Timex release… ever? Barrel shaped case. Automatic movement. Classic dial. And the bracelet even has quick release spring bars, so you can easily switch it out for a leather strap when you want to.

Full review here. Sized down to be on-trend and more acceptable to more wrist sizes, Orient’s second design of their 38.4mm Bambino automatic is a mash-up of the old 40.5mm Bambino Vintage-style + the original 40.5mm Small Seconds. The end result is a watch that looks, frankly, great. The Roman numerals make it look dressy and classic. The blue hands make it quietly pop. The small-seconds dial makes it interesting. And the slightly sized down, 38.4mm diameter should make it wearable by the vast majority. Slap one of the big luxury brand logos on this thing and it could sell for 20x–40x more. Brilliant work by Orient.

Classic pilot watch styling, a GMT hand (so you can tell the time across separate time zones), and an E6B circular slide rule. Yes, a slide rule. Movement is Citizen’s very popular, very accurate, solar powered quartz Eco-Drive movement. The Nighthawk also features one of the best bracelets you can find on a watch under $500. It has solid end-links, and a very secure precision machined clasp with a diver’s safety in it.

On the spendy side considering it’s sandwiched on the price scale between Citizen’s legendary Nighthawk and an Orient automatic diver… but for a panda chronograph that evokes the golden age of motorsport, they sure did nail the styling.

Sleek and a little mean looking. 41.8mm diameter. Swimming at a price nowhere near luxury-brand whale territory. In-house automatic movement. Available in multiple colors. Full review here.

A tweaked version of the already mentioned Sea Hunter. Green, no date dial. Black bezel. Comes with an additional beige, two-piece fabric strap. Ships June 2026.

Full review here. Swiss made, rugged matte blasted case, and powered by a set-it then forget-it quartz movement. Available in multiple color combos as well. For the grad or dad who loves his hiking boots as much as he loves his dress shoes. Or maybe they only love their hiking boots. Those types could love this watch too.

A highly capable, do anything watch that’s assembled in the USA for about half a grand. VAER is a brand that’s been on the rise the last few years, and they’re rolling right now. Solar powered quartz movement. Quick release spring bars for easy bracelet-to-strap swaps. Even comes with an extra rubber strap.

Assembled in the USA. Swiss quartz GMT movement. 42mm in diameter, so it has some size, but it’s not some giant dinner plate on your wrist either. Easy to use quick release spring bars for easy bracelet/strap changes. And the balance between the stainless steel and the grays and the gilt accents? Whoo boy. That’ll do.

Looks like Citizen’s popular Tsuyosa got a pair of swim trunks. Still a mid-sized integrated bracelet sports watch… but now with a dive bezel. Sapphire crystal. Automatic movement with ~42 hours of power reserve. 100m of water resistance.

Almost $600 for a Timex! But… they sure are nailing it in the style department right now. Automatic GMT movement. Black/green GMT bezel. H-link bracelet with quick release spring bars for easy swap outs.

Full review here. Smaller and thinner than the previous Samurai, the updated Samurai still catches a lot of eyes while maintaining the OG’s unique look. With lugs that don’t curve but instead slope and then sharply drop off, as well as five sided links which mimic that two-step slope & fall, it’s got a distinctive, quiet, “sword-y” look to it. If it’s got a celebrity doppelganger, it’s gotta be the new Omega Planet Ocean.

A new evolution of Seiko’s flagship “Cocktail Time” dress watch. 24-jewel automatic GMT movement. Silver dial with pressed pattern. Gold-tone seconds hand. Blue cursive-style Arabic numeral 24-hour scale with matching blue GMT hand.

Another one for the outdoorsy/leans casual/rugged fellas. A classic field watch like this certainly does say “take me outside, please.” 38mm in diameter. Manual wind mechanical movement. 80 hour, yes 80 hour power reserve when fully wound. Full review here.

Full review here. Panda-dials. Dependable, super accurate, solar-powered quartz movement. Build quality is really impressive. It just feels good on your wrist. Not flimsy. Not rickety. It’s solid. Also looks great on a leather strap (standard, perforated rally, “bund” strap, etc.) Diameter is a pleasantly mid-sized 39mm.

If the recipient prefers to dress casually most of the time, then this is a watch he could wear almost every day. Rugged. Dependable. Brown leaning tan strap pops next to that black dial. Terrific feel to the construction and finish.

NOTE: Black dial w/ 60 minute bezel shown above is out of stock at post time, but they do have some with a 12-hour bezel. They also have stock in “drift blue.”

A GADA (go anywhere do anything) watch with a bit more visual spice thanks to that extra crown. Simultaneously interesting and subtle. 40mm diameter, 11.5mm thick. Goes great with a t-shirt and jeans, a suit, and everything in-between. Styling is inspired by compressor-case watches from the 1970s. Top crown works the inner bezel, bottom crown works the movement. Both screw down, and the entire thing feels solid and well made. It’s also assembled and regulated in the USA. Miyota 9015 automatic movement. Sapphire crystal. 300m of water resistance. The on-the-fly push-button micro-adjustment feature in the clasp is a huge bonus. As are the quick release pins on the bracelet, so swapping out said bracelet for a leather strap or NATO is quick and easy. Available with a black or white dial, and a 60 minute or 12 hour interior rotating bezel.

A Goldilocks/has-all-the-things watch which many may be looking for. Case diameter is an all too rare 40ish mm (seems like most watches are either 38 or 42mm these days with little in between). Heritage inspired gold-tone accents. Stainless steel bracelet has quick release pins for easy swap outs to a strap, AND there’s a (ratcheting?) diver’s extension in the clasp which can act as a defacto on-the-fly micro adjust/expander. The Swiss made automatic movement has 80 hours of power reserve. And it’s got some beefy anti-shock system built in, so it should be able to get bounced or smacked around and (hopefully) hold up really well. 300m of water resistance too, although between that and the anti-shock system, the case height is a thicker 14.1mm. Full specs can be found here direct through Certina. This model is sold out at a lot of watch-specific retailers here in the states, yet at post time Amazon has some and is both the shipper AND seller. Certina also seems to be okay with Amazon selling their watches, as they specifically point to them in the “find a retailer” page on their site.

Full review here.

It took quite a few years, but the Murph finally got an optional wear it with whatever outfit you’d like stainless steel 3-link style bracelet. That bracelet makes the Murph 38 arguably the best Swiss automatic GADA (go anywhere, do anything) watch for ~$1000. It’s a capable sports watch, it’s dressy enough to wear with a suit, and compared to the big luxury Swiss brands, it’s relatively reasonably priced. A grand is no small bill to pay. But it’s also not ten Gs. Once again, nothing about the wristwatch world makes sense. Least of all, pricing.

Christopher Ward’s flagship Trident Pro watches are slimmer and more wearable than their bulky competitors, are still Swiss made with Swiss automatic movements, and boast an impressive 300m worth of water resistance. The bracelet is incredible, and the clasp even has an on-the-fly micro adjuster for maximum comfort. Covered by a 60 month movement guarantee. Available in 38mm, 40mm, and 42mm diameters. These ship from the UK, and the price includes all tariffs and duties. So it should show up with no surprise extra costs.

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