Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – UNIQLO OCBDs, BR Suit Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Two separate offers. The 30% off suits deal includes their flagship Italian wool suits, as well as a bunch of more summery options.

Suits are from their current season/production run, but this stuff is from their clearance section (although they’ve added some new, in-season stuff too.) No code needed. Extra 20% off comes at checkout. Ends tomorrow night, 6/2/26.

Attn: UNIQLO fans. Some of their best selling wheelhouse foundational items are on sale. Blue, white, grey, and navy available for the oxford cloth button downs. Lots of colors available for the 100% supima cotton tees. Sale runs through Thursday online and in their app.

More items have been added to their half-yearly sale. And as this is mainline Nordstrom (say it with me)… everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: