Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – UNIQLO OCBDs, BR Suit Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: 30% off full priced suits | 30% off select linen styles
- Signature Italian wool suit jacket +
- Signature Italian wool suit trouser = $476 ($680)
- Ventile Italian wool suit jacket +
- Ventile Italian wool suit trouser = $476 ($680)
- Light Blue linen/merino suit jacket +
- Light Blue linen/merino suit trouser = $455 ($650)
Two separate offers. The 30% off suits deal includes their flagship Italian wool suits, as well as a bunch of more summery options.
Banana Republic part II: Extra 20% off sale items
- Italian Stretch-Cotton Textured Athletic Fit Dress Pants – $95.99 ($150)
- Standard Fit Embroidered Linen Resort Shirt – $87.99 ($130)
- Textured Suede Chelseas – $159.99 ($250)
- 65% Cashmere, 35% Cotton Hoodie – $127.99 ($198)
Suits are from their current season/production run, but this stuff is from their clearance section (although they’ve added some new, in-season stuff too.) No code needed. Extra 20% off comes at checkout. Ends tomorrow night, 6/2/26.
UNIQLO: OCBDs and Supima Tees Sale
- Oxford Slim Shirts – $39.90 ($49.90)
- Supima Cotton Tees – $19.90 ($24.90)
Attn: UNIQLO fans. Some of their best selling wheelhouse foundational items are on sale. Blue, white, grey, and navy available for the oxford cloth button downs. Lots of colors available for the 100% supima cotton tees. Sale runs through Thursday online and in their app.
Nordstrom: New Markdowns in Half-Yearly Sale
- Made in Italy Nordstrom Plain Toe Derby – $119.96 ($199.95)
- Gentle Souls Porto Penny Loafer – $146.25 ($225)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Knit Cotton Blend Sport Coat – $226.85 ($349)
- Nordstrom Textured Merino Wool & Silk Short Sleeve Button-Up Sweater – $42.75 ($95)
- Timex Marlin Jet Day-Date – $164.25 ($219)
More items have been added to their half-yearly sale. And as this is mainline Nordstrom (say it with me)… everything ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 20% off select $200+ w/ ADDTOCART
- Brooks Brothers: 25% off for members