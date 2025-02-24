In Review: The New Seiko Samurai SRPL13 Prospex Automatic Dive Watch

model: SRPL13

SRPL13 size: 41.7mm width, 49.5mm lug-to-lug, 12.3mm thick, x 20mm lug width

41.7mm width, 49.5mm lug-to-lug, 12.3mm thick, x 20mm lug width movement: 4R35 automatic

4R35 automatic power reserve: ~41 hours

~41 hours water resistance: 200m

200m crystal: Seiko’s proprietary “Hardlex”

Seiko’s proprietary “Hardlex” etc: Hacks/hand-winds. Circular date window at 4:30. Double push button clasp w/ flip lock. Diver’s extension. 4 micro-adjustment holes (no on-the-fly micro-adjust). Drilled lugs. Matte 120 click unidirectional bezel.

Hacks/hand-winds. Circular date window at 4:30. Double push button clasp w/ flip lock. Diver’s extension. 4 micro-adjustment holes (no on-the-fly micro-adjust). Drilled lugs. Matte 120 click unidirectional bezel. sales via authorized dealers? Yes. Macy’s sells them and will occasionally put them on sale for 15% – 25% off.

It’s most distinguishing features:

The sharper angles on the drilled lugs & irregular-pentagon links

“Everybody’s got an angle” – Bing Crosby, White Christmas

And this watch has a lot of them. Angles on the lugs, the indices, and even the links in the bracelet. It is what sets it apart from the rest of the dive-watch-template-following crowd. It won’t be for everyone, but for those who want something different but still versatile, the new Seiko Samurai has just enough edge, thanks to those edges.

41.7mm diameter and 12.3mm thick. Shown on a 7.5″ wrist.

Surprisingly wearable thanks to slimmed down proportions.

Smaller and thinner than the previous Samurai, these updated models still have plenty of wrist presence while maintaining the OG’s unique look. With lugs that don’t curve but instead slop and then sharply drop off, as well as five sided links which mimic that two-step slope & fall, it’s got a distinctive, quiet, “sword-y” look to it. It’s comfortable, and the chamfers certainly aren’t a knife’s edge, but the way it flows is less curved Jaguar E type and more… “contemporary DeLorean.” Without the political overtones. “Yo that ain’t a ‘Jeep Wave,’ bruh.” Welcome to Costco, I love you.

Small, tonal date window between 4 and 5.

Knurling on the crown and matte bezel.

If it’s got a celebrity doppelganger, it’s probably Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300m. That’s a bit of a reach, but they’re approximately the same size, and the angles on the links and lugs mimic a bit of the Omega’s busyness. But as the Seiko has a fully brushed case and 3-link bracelet, it comes off as much more of a tool watch, and less of a dress diver.

Powered by a hacking and hand-winding Seiko movement (4R35), the power reserve is a standard ~40ish hours, the rotor is surprisingly quiet, and winding the thing at the crown is a dream. No funky feels, clicks, or trips if you unscrew the crown and take it for a spin. The knurling on the crown carries over to the bezel providing grip while maintaining some visual subtly, and the bezel is matte. Which is awesome. No glossy or shiny surfaces on this thing. It’s odd that more brands don’t lean in this direction, and instead often use polished bits and bobs on their hunks of time-telling water-proof steel.

Solid caseback.

Four micro-adjustment holes in the double push-button clasp.

Another “why don’t other brands do this more often?” feature are the drilled lugs. Wriggling in a forked spring bar tool (and scratching the lugs in the process) isn’t required if you want to pop off the bracelet for a leather or NATO strap. Just stick a poker in one end (available in almost all watch repair kits/on many watch tools) to depress the spring, and you’re on your way. Of course it’d be nice if the bracelet had quick release pins, but that’s starting to ask for more than the price tag would indicate. Same goes for wishing it had an on-the-fly micro adjustment option in the clasp. Those convenience details are quickly becoming industry standard, but for now, those ain’t here. You do get a wee diver’s extension though, in case you’re truly gonna wriggle into a dive suit and head underwater.

Drilled lugs: Much easier to swap out the bracelet for straps.

Just “poke and pop.”

Shown above: C&B’s 20mm ‘Roo leather NATO

In a world of Sub copycats, Seiko’s Samurai has always been more unique than most. Thanks to a new slimmed down frame, this new version is an upgrade while still retaining the sharper individualism of the original. If you want a tool watch with some beef yet not the whole cow, and a look that’s got some edge but isn’t visually running-with-scissors, then the Samurai is ready to serve your needs.