In Review: Timex Automatic 1983 E Line 34mm Watch

In a world where stylish automatic watches often demand four-figure investments, Timex is making a bold statement with their new Automatic 1983 E Line model, a watch that proves accessible luxury isn’t an oxymoron. This retro-modern dress piece channels the elegant proportions of mid-century watchmaking with its compact 34mm case, offering a refreshing alternative to today’s oversized wrist pucks while housing a workhorse automatic movement. With its clean, no-nonsense design and a price tag that won’t break $250, the 1983 E Line represents a leap for Timex into mechanical watchmaking territory traditionally dominated by Swiss brands charging ten times as much. Whether you’re a seasoned collector looking for an unassuming daily wearer or someone ready to graduate from an entry level quartz to a slightly nicer automatic without the sticker shock, this timepiece deserves a closer look. Does its old-school charm and budget-friendly price come with any notable compromises, or has Timex crafted something truly special? Read on as we find out together.

Lots of colors available.



Details

Brand: Timex

Model SKU: TW2Y07500

Style: Retro Modern Dress Watch

Case Width: 34mm

Case Height: 12mm

Lug Width: 20mm

Movement: Automatic w/ Date

Caliber: Miyota 8215 (-21A)

Case: Stainless Steel

Strap: Black Leather, Tapered from 20mm to ~18mm

Crystal: Acrylic

Water Resistance: 50 Meters / 5 ATM

Details: Applied silver indices, silver hands, and a date window at three o’clock. Automatic movement with 21 Jewels, ~42 hour power reserve, and Hacking seconds. Quick release spring bars for easy strap swaps.

Extras: Simple presentation box, storage pillow, and user booklet

Country of Origin: Assembled in China

Price: $239 US

Retro modern for sure.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

The purchasing process through Timex’s website was straightforward and hassle-free. We placed this order on a Thursday in January and the watch shipped out the very next day from Timex’s distribution center in Romeoville, Illinois via FedEx Ground. The package arrived on my doorstep the following Monday, making for a solid four-day turnaround from click to wrist. For a sub-$250 watch, this kind of quick, no-cost shipping is exactly what you’d hope for.

As for returns, Timex keeps things simple but standard: you have 30 days from the date of purchase to send back any timex.com order if it’s not quite right for you. They’ll refund the original purchase price (minus shipping costs). Note: Timex doesn’t offer exchanges, only returns, so if you’re debating between sizes or models, you’ll need to process a full return and place a new order. It’s worth mentioning that this return policy only applies to purchases made directly through timex.com; if you buy from a retailer or grey market dealer, you’ll need to handle returns through them instead. These watches are available on Amazon and QVC.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Easy ordering, quick and trackable shipping, and easy returns. Nice.

Packaging/Unboxing

The Timex Automatic 1983 E Line arrives in a presentation box that’s perfectly aligned with its price point, which is to say, functional and unpretentious. The watch comes housed in a standard navy blue printed cardboard box, the kind you’d expect from a quality affordable brand rather than a luxury watchmaker. Pop off the lid and you’ll find a single layer of foam protection cradling the watch, which sits secured on a velvet-like pillow. Timex has thoughtfully applied protective stickers to guard against scratches during shipping and handling, and the price tag dangles from the stainless steel bracelet’s buckle. One amusing detail: the instruction manual is absolutely tiny. We’re talking small enough to fit inside a Tic Tac box. It gets the job done, but don’t expect a lavish booklet walking you through the heritage of the brand.

Is this an exciting unboxing experience? Not particularly. It’s decidedly average, the kind of presentation that says “budget-conscious” rather than “special occasion.” If this were a $1,000 watch, the packaging would feel like a letdown. But at $240? It’s perfectly acceptable and doesn’t diminish the value proposition one bit. Your money went into the watch itself, not the box it came in. However, it’s worth noting that some competing value-focused brands do manage to elevate the unboxing experience a notch or two above this. Still, you’re not buying cardboard; you’re buying a mechanical timepiece, and that’s where Timex focused their efforts.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Average and acceptable unboxing experience at this price point.

Unboxing is decidedly average.

But that’s okay.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, my first impression of this Timex is one of purposeful restraint. This isn’t a watch trying to grab attention or justify its existence with flashy design choices. It’s confidently understated in a way that feels increasingly rare in today’s market. The retro-inspired aesthetic somehow manages to feel both nostalgic and contemporary, a tricky balance that Timex has clearly spent some time getting right. In hand, it feels more substantial than its $240 price tag might suggest, with a quality of fit and finish that punches slightly above its price tier. The design details – those softly rounded edges, the proportional dial layout, the white date dial – immediately telegraph that this is a watch designed with intention rather than committee compromise. Whether it works for your wardrobe ultimately comes down to whether you’re ready to embrace vintage proportions in a modern context, but there’s an undeniable charm to the 1983 E Line that makes it hard to dismiss at first glance.

Vintage proportions.

(Translation: It’s small.)

The Case

The 34mm rounded square case is the heart of the 1983 E Line’s vintage appeal, drawing clear inspiration from those beloved “TV dial” watches that dominated wrists in the 1970s and early ’80s. In an era where 40-42mm has become the default and anything under 38mm gets labeled as a “women’s watch,” Timex is making a deliberate statement about proportions and elegance. The brushed stainless steel case catches light beautifully without being overly flashy, and those softly angled and chamfered edges give it a friendlier, more approachable character than a strictly angular design would. At 12mm thick from crystal to back cover, it’s thicker than a traditional dress watch, but it doesn’t feel too tall on the wrist and won’t feel too chunky. The solid caseback keeps things clean and the unsigned crown is simple, tucking neatly into the case profile without crown guards. For those worried about the size, remember: vintage proportions often photograph smaller than they wear, and what felt normal to an entire generation of watch wearers shouldn’t be dismissed as “too small” without trying it on first.

34mm rounded square case

The Dial & Hands

Clean, legible, and refreshingly unfussy—the dial on this 1983 E Line is a masterclass in restraint. Whether you opt for this sophisticated black, the classic white, or any other colorway Timex offers, you’re getting a layout that prioritizes readability above all else. The applied hour indices and printed minute track are sized appropriately for the case dimensions, and the shiny stick hands sweep across the face with enough contrast to tell time at a glance—exactly what a dressy watch should do. The date window with white date disc doesn’t detract from the dial symmetry too much; there are no unnecessary sub-dials or other complications competing for attention. The Timex branding sits tastefully at 12 o’clock, with “Automatic” noted below to remind you there’s something special ticking inside. While I’m not a fan of the water resistant wave logo or text near six o’clock, it’s unobtrusive in the grand scheme of dial design details.

The dial aperture in that rounded square case creates an interesting visual dynamic, almost like looking through a vintage television screen (hence the “TV dial” nickname). It’s a design that works equally well peeking out from under a blazer sleeve during a business meeting or paired with a casual button-down or long sleeve tee on the weekend.

Restrained & tasteful.

The Mechanical Movement

Let’s address the mechanical elephant in the room: at $240, you’re not getting a Swiss-made ETA movement or an in-house Japanese caliber from a brand with decades of horological pedigree. What you are getting is a serviceable automatic movement that represents Timex’s entry into mechanical watchmaking at an accessible price point. While Timex hasn’t always been transparent about the exact movement specifications in their watch offerings, these entry level automatics typically feature reliable workhorse calibers sourced from Asian manufacturers – think Miyota or Seagull movements – that have proven themselves across countless budget and mid-tier watches. This particular line has the Miyota 8215 standard automatic movement inside. While ETA and other auto movements wind smoother and feel nicer, this isn’t too bad.

Accuracy-wise, expect performance in the +/- 20 to 40 seconds per day range, which is perfectly acceptable for an entry-level automatic. Yes, a Rolex would be way more accurate, and yes, a $50 quartz Timex would keep better time than this automatic version, but you’re not buying this watch for atomic-clock precision (just use your phone). You’re buying it for the experience, the design aesthetic, the manufacturing craft, and the connection to centuries of mechanical watchmaking tradition. The movement has a 42-hour power reserve capacity that’ll typically keep it running for ~38-42 hours between wearings. The movement also hacks, allowing you to pull out the crown and manually adjust the time for those mornings after it’s been sitting on your nightstand all weekend (because you were snowed/iced in and couldn’t leave).

While it’s not visible through an exhibition caseback, it wouldn’t win any finishing awards or Côtes de Genève competitions anyways. That’s not the point. What matters is that it keeps reasonable time, winds somewhat smoothly (both manually via the crown and automatically through wrist motion), and provides that satisfying mechanical experience that quartz simply cannot replicate. There’s something genuinely special about looking down at your wrist and knowing there are dozens of tiny gears and engineered components working in harmony, powered purely by your movement throughout the day. No battery required.

For someone stepping up from quartz for the first time, this movement is forgiving and user-friendly. You don’t need to baby it or stress about magnetization the way you might with a more expensive piece. Wear it, wind it when needed, and it’ll dutifully tick away. And when it eventually needs servicing years down the line? The cost-to-replace calculation becomes simple. At this price point, you’re not looking at $500 service bills that exceed the watch’s value. It’s an honest mechanical movement in an honest watch, and sometimes that’s exactly what you need.

Sometimes Timex will use an exhibition case-back to show off an automatic movement.

This is not one of those times.

The Leather Strap

The 20mm black leather strap is where Timex shows they understand the assignment. This isn’t some stiff, plasticky band that’ll crack after six months—it’s an eco-friendly genuine leather band that’s been treated with oils, waxes, and a protective coating (likely silicone-based) to resist water and everyday wear while developing a rich patina over time. Out of the box, it’s already smooth, supple, and comfortable, conforming nicely to your wrist without the break-in period that plagues cheaper straps. The tapered design (narrowing slightly toward the buckle) and floating keeper loop add a touch of refinement and help the watch sit more naturally on your wrist. The “signed” buckle is simple and functional, nothing fancy but nothing too cheap-feeling either. And for those that love convenience, they’ve chosen to use quick release spring bars. Which means if you want to swap out the black leather strap for an after-market brown option to match your day’s shoes and belt, it’ll be easy to do so.

Modern Wardrobe Integration

Here’s where the 1983 E Line really earns its keep: versatility. The retro-inspired design somehow manages to feel both nostalgic and contemporary, making it surprisingly easy to integrate into a modern wardrobe. Pair it with a tailored suit and it disappears appropriately under your cuff, adding a subtle touch of mechanical sophistication without the “look at my fancy watch” energy of larger timepieces. Throw on a well-loved chambray shirt and casual chinos for the weekend and it reads as thoughtfully understated rather than overly dressy. The smaller case size actually works in your favor here – it’s refined without feeling too precious; vintage looks without being fragile or costumey.

For women, the 1983 E Line occupies an interesting space as a proper watch rather than something from the “ladies’ collection” that’s been unnecessarily shrunk and bedazzled. It’s substantial enough to make a statement but refined enough to work with everything from professional attire to casual weekend wear. The black leather strap keeps things versatile and sophisticated across seasons and occasions.

There are no gimmicks here, no unnecessary design flourishes trying to justify the “automatic” upcharge. It’s simply a well-considered watch that knows exactly what it wants to be: an accessible entry point into mechanical watchmaking that doesn’t sacrifice style for affordability.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Simply lovely design details, durable movement, and versatile style.

Works as well with a suit as it does with an OCBD.

Remember: Watches can often appear larger in online wrist shots.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

At 34mm, the Timex Automatic 1983 E Line occupies a uniquely vintage space in today’s watch landscape, and your first impression will depend entirely on your wrist size and personal style preferences. That rounded square case wears surprisingly well on both male and female wrists, though it definitely skews smaller than what most modern watch buyers expect when they open the box. For context: this sits noticeably more compact than the popular 38mm Seiko SARB series or Longines Heritage Classic, considerably smaller than my 37mm Merci LMM-H01, and downright diminutive compared to a 40mm dive watch.

The 34mm E Line next to a 38mm Seiko SARB

On an average male wrist (around 6.5 to 7.0 inches), the 1983 E Line presents as a refined, dressy timepiece that doesn’t command attention but rather complements your overall look without stealing the show—think Coleman Domingo or Pierce Brosnan contemporary subtlety over wrist-filling presence. Women with average to larger wrists will find this hits the sweet spot for a modern watch rather than something overtly masculine or overly dainty (I’m looking at you, Cartier Baignoire Mini). Personally, I find this case to wear too small for my wider wrists, but those of you with slimmer builds or bird-like twigs will absolutely love the proportions.

What works strongly in the 1983 E Line’s favor is how it actually sits on your wrist. That 12mm case height wears thinner than the spec sheet suggests, hugging your wrist beautifully and sliding effortlessly beneath a dress shirt cuff without any of the bulk you’d experience with chunkier automatics. There’s no awkward jutting or snagging—it simply disappears under fabric the way a proper dress watch should.

Domed acrylic crystal. 12mm overall thickness.

The black leather strap contributes significantly to the comfort equation. Here’s a practical bonus: that 20mm lug width is the most common size in modern watchmaking, which means you’ve got virtually unlimited options if you want to switch things up. Not a fan of black leather? Swap it out. While I probably wouldn’t put this particular watch on a fabric NATO strap (too casual for the smart casual dress watch vibe), you could absolutely pick up an aftermarket metal bracelet or rubber strap from third-party specialists like Forstner, Uncle Seiko, or Delugs. The ability to completely transform the watch’s personality with a simple five-minute strap change adds real versatility to an already adaptable timepiece.

Score: 5/5 Stars – A little too small for me, but it feels good on the wrist and wears well.

Final Thoughts

The Timex Automatic 1983 E Line isn’t trying to be everything to everyone and that’s precisely what makes it compelling. This is a watch for someone who appreciates understated elegance over wrist presence, who values clean design and legibility, and who wants to dip their toes into mechanical watchmaking without dropping mortgage-level money on a Swiss or Japanese alternative. At under $250, you’re getting a legitimate automatic movement wrapped in a thoughtfully designed package that channels vintage charm without feeling like a costume piece. It’ll serve you reliably for years, developing character and patina along the way, all while slipping discreetly under your jacket or shirt cuff when the occasion calls for it.

Is it perfect? No – the packaging won’t wow you, and if you’re used to modern 38-40mm+ watches, the 34mm case will take some adjusting. But if you’re drawn to the idea of a dressier mechanical watch that prioritizes subtlety and affordable craftsmanship over flash and heft, the 1983 E Line deserves some serious consideration. Your biggest decisions? Whether a vintage-inspired 34mm case works for your wrist size and style, and which dial color speaks to you. If you’re curious, I’d encourage you to check one out in person. Sometimes the best watches are the ones that don’t shout for attention but quietly earn their place in your rotation.

Avg. Score: 4/5 – While this one’s too small for me, it’s a very solid watch for the price.