Double Time: The Affordable Two Watch Collection – Under $500

About The Series: Double Time is for guys who like watches, but don’t necessarily want a big collection. What we’re going for here are two watches, at different affordable budgets, which as a team can fill just about any style need in every-day life. A casual watch and a dress watch. Those are basically the parameters.

Dan Henry is a brand that takes the good looks of watches from the past, then re-packages those styles in affordable timepieces for today. And this 1937 chrono is a prime example of just how good they are at what they do. Art Deco inspired looks. 38mm case size. Seiko VK61 mecha-quartz movement, so you get the snappy feel of a mechanical movement at the pushers, with the reliability an and affordability of a quartz chronograph. Tachymeter around the outer edge. Quick change leather straps. Available in a few different color combos, but the silver shown above with the sub dials at 12 and 6 really is something.

Gotta play the sale game here, but Macy’s and Kohl’s and Belk will run codes and promos every so often that drops the new-ish 5KX, dive style, “5 Sports” line down to right about $200 (or thereabouts… $225 or under is a good to great price). Timeless dive-style that can look great with everything from a t-shirt and shorts, all the way up to a tieless suit.

Dial is easy to read with its deep looking applied indices, syringe hour/arrow minutes hand, and script Automatic at six o’clock. 42.5mm case brings some tool-watch “presence” but should wear great for most. Exhibition caseback shows off the hacking, hand-winding, Japanese-made 4R36 movement. Bracelet is terrific with its masculine, comfortable, brushed links (just the edges are polished) which avoids the jangly/overly-intricate “jewelry” look. Drilled lugs make for easier strap changes if you want to go that route. Lume is fantastic. It visibly glows in the shade on a sunny day. 100m resistance is plenty, and while the crown doesn’t screw down, it feels incredibly solid. And it’s big. Easy to use.

This is the sort of watch that balances solid quality, timeless good looks, and an accessible price. That seems awfully rare in the $200ish watch market these days. Full marks to Seiko for these. Full review can be found here.

And congrats to the Seiko (can one offer congratulations to an inanimate object?) for being the go-to sports/casual watch for three Double Time posts in a row. Yes we could have switched it out to mix it up, but it’s the “right” choice. And again, variety for the sake of variety is another way to define chaos.

Total Cost: $470 (ish)

Got a wristwatch duo you’d like to recommend for Double Time? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. And thanks to our man Brandon for the idea for the series.

Want to see the entire series? Head here for the growing archive of our Double Time posts.