Double Time: The Affordable Two Watch Collection – Under $300

Gotta play the sale game here, but Macy’s and Kohl’s will run codes and promos every so often that drops the new-ish 5KX, dive style, “5 Sports” line down to right about $200 (or thereabouts… $225 or under is a good to great price). Timeless dive-style that can look great with everything from a t-shirt and shorts, all the way up to a tieless suit.

Dial is easy to read with its deep looking applied indices, syringe hour/arrow minutes hand, and script Automatic at six o’clock. 42.5mm case brings some tool-watch “presence” but should wear great for most. Exhibition caseback shows off the hacking, hand-winding, Japanese-made 4R36 movement. Bracelet is terrific with its masculine, comfortable, brushed links (just the edges are polished) which avoids the jangly/overly-intricate “jewelry” look. Drilled lugs make for easier strap changes if you want to go that route. Lume is fantastic. It visibly glows in the shade on a sunny day. 100m resistance is plenty, and while the crown doesn’t screw down, it feels incredibly solid. And it’s big. Easy to use.

This is the sort of watch that balances solid quality, timeless good looks, and an accessible price. That seems awfully rare in the $200ish watch market these days. Full marks to Seiko for these. Full review can be found here.

A basic dress watch from a trusted brand. Not eco-drive. Standard battery driven quartz in this one. Dial is listed as “white” but can look more off-white/silver-y in different lights as it has a subtle sunburst texture to it. Case size is 38mm but might wear a touch bigger. Nothing bigger than 40mm though. Band is okay. Wish it was brown instead of black, and there’s perhaps a little too much gloss/shine to that leather. Not terrible or plastic/mega-cheap looking. Just not terrific. But should do the job for most, most of the time, just fine.

Total Cost: $295 (ish)

