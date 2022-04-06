Dappered

Steal Alert: Seiko 5 Sports Watches under $176 – $189 at Macy’s

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Macy’s: Seiko 5 Sports Divers & SRPEs “Lowest Prices of the Spring Season

Spring is here. Summer is comin’.

Need (or want) a new watch?

Tagged by Macy’s as having the “lowest price of the Spring Season,” the new-ish 5 Sports Dive Models and the field-y SRPE models are now noticeably under two hundred bucks.

That’s about as good as it gets at an authorized retailer. Unlike gray market dealers, you should be getting a full manufacturer’s warranty with an authorized dealer.

There’s a few more style & color options than those four shown above, but those are the highlights.

Full review of the dive style models can be found here.

SRPE review can be found here.

Sale price ends Sunday.

That’s all.

Carry on.

