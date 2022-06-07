Double Time: The Affordable Two Watch Collection – Under $400

About The Series: Double Time is for guys who like watches, but don’t necessarily want a big collection. What we’re going for here are two watches, at different affordable budgets, which as a team can fill just about any style need in every-day life. A casual watch and a dress watch. Those are basically the parameters.

Pure class. Incredible retro-influenced style, yet it looks fantastic up against a modern suit and tie look… or with a trousers/dress-shirt/sportcoat combo… or with chinos and a polo. You get the idea. 37mm is on trend but not tiny. It’s got a bit of presence thanks to the cushioned shape case. Tall domed crystal. Mercury-silver-tone face. Very subtle texture to that dial too. And it DOESN’T have the loud Timex “tick” almost all their other quartz watches have. That’s a major plus for many. Does go on sale every so often. So keeping an eye out for a code or promo can save you 20% or more. Full review here.

Note: at post time, Macy’s is sold out of their stock (which will often drop to $200 or under), but Belk has some for $236. Which admittedly isn’t $200. But they’re out there. Fingers crossed Macy’s does a restock and then cuts the price once again.

Gotta play the sale game here, but Macy’s and Kohl’s will run codes and promos every so often that drops the new-ish 5KX, dive style, “5 Sports” line down to right about $200 (or thereabouts… $225 or under is a good to great price). Timeless dive-style that can look great with everything from a t-shirt and shorts, all the way up to a tieless suit.

Dial is easy to read with its deep looking applied indices, syringe hour/arrow minutes hand, and script Automatic at six o’clock. 42.5mm case brings some tool-watch “presence” but should wear great for most. Exhibition caseback shows off the hacking, hand-winding, Japanese-made 4R36 movement. Bracelet is terrific with its masculine, comfortable, brushed links (just the edges are polished) which avoids the jangly/overly-intricate “jewelry” look. Drilled lugs make for easier strap changes if you want to go that route. Lume is fantastic. It visibly glows in the shade on a sunny day. 100m resistance is plenty, and while the crown doesn’t screw down, it feels incredibly solid. And it’s big. Easy to use.

This is the sort of watch that balances solid quality, timeless good looks, and an accessible price. That seems awfully rare in the $200ish watch market these days. Full marks to Seiko for these. Full review can be found here.

Total Cost: $295 (ish)

Got a wristwatch duo you’d like to recommend for Double Time? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. And thanks to our man Brandon for the idea for the series.

Want to see the entire series? Head here for the growing archive of our Double Time posts.