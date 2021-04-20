In Review & Win It: The Q Timex 1978 Reissue

Guys. It DOESN’T have the loud Timex “tick” almost all their other quartz watches have. It does. not. have. the. tick. The “tick” that drives so many crazy (while those of us who are half deaf after a few decades of earbuds use don’t really notice that “tick”), the fact is: that loud tick noise just isn’t there.

1978 is the name, but Mad Men vibes are its game.

And not to sound hyperbolic, but it’s pure class. That’s what it is. It’s the direct mid-point between their Marlin hand wind and their Milano Quartz. Goldilocks stuff. The ’78’s 37mm in diameter cushion case wears great even on average to thicker wrists, but it’s still slim, lean, and “classically” sized. Yet it’s bigger than the tiny Marlin (34mm), all while being noticeably more svelte than the Milano (38mm).

Again, just right.

37mm case size, but wears surprisingly solid even on average to thicker wrists.

It borrows plenty of purposeful styling details from the Marlin. Tall domed crystal. Mercury-silver-tone face. Texture to that dial too, although the sunburst of the Marlin is traded in for a very, very subtle vertical etched look. Think the grooves on a vinyl record. But again, it’s subtle. You have to tip the watch to see that texture easily.

Tall, domed, “period correct” acrylic crystal. Still slides easily under a shirtcuff.

Dial is really well balanced with the “Q” stacked on top of the TIMEX branding at 12, a proud QUARTZ at six, and a day AND date window at three. Flip it over and you’ll see the coin-slot battery hatch for easy battery changes, and quick release pins on the soft, matte leather strap for easy strap change outs. If you wear brown shoes/belts more, and want to match, then fear not. This thing would look great on a dark brown leather band. Quality of the “genuine leather” is… fine. Not amazing. Seems pretty processed. But it truly is soft right out of the box. Good to not have to fight against some rigid piece of cardboard-like-junk.

Next to the 44mm Casio Diver for comparison

Yes, $170 isn’t cheap for a quartz Timex. Hardly. But it looks and feels a noticeable step above many of their other watches. Especially those that ARE saddled with the loud “tick”. Slap a different brand on the face and they could easily charge more. Throw a dependable mechanical or automatic movement in there, along with a fancy name on the dial, and the price would skyrocket (although shoehorning a mechanical in the case would be tough at these proportions).

Mercury-silver-tone dial. Bit of subtle vertical texture to the dial.

It’s simple. It’s clean. It’s pretty darn perfect for someone who wants to be a “one watch guy” who’s also on a budget. Fingers crossed that this thing isn’t excluded from codes and promos. The every-so-often 25% off discount codes Timex runs on their site would drop this to $126.75. That feels like a steal-level-price for something that looks, and honestly feels this good.

Enter here to win the Timex Q 1978 shown in the post above. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 4/21/21. Winner will be notified by email. In regards to the giveaway, I’d like to thank myself for trying on the watch not as gently as I should, and the end result being a leather band with just enough wrinkling to it that now it’s probably not returnable. Plenty of wear left for you though. It’s just not mint anymore. That, and I’m feeling generous. I love you. You’re welcome. Tell all your friends about Dappered and we’ll call it even. Or don’t. I get that too.