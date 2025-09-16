In Review: The Citizen Tsuyosa Automatic 40mm Watch

NOTE: As of post time, Citizen has just started to roll out a new version of their Tsuyosa line. Good for them. But that also means the previous version is going on sale direct through the brand. Which is good for us!

Citizen’s Tsuyosa Automatic collection marks a thoughtful entry into the competitive sub-$500 automatic watch market. This collection was launched for the U.S. market in 2023 and combines “luxury sports” styling with a practical 40mm case size, targeting men and women who want mechanical sophistication without the premium Swiss brand pricing. What sets this timepiece apart from typical entry-level automatics is Citizen’s attention to the details that matter for watch enthusiasts on a budget: a reliable workhorse automatic movement, a decent power reserve, an elegant and legible dial, an integrated stainless steel bracelet, and sapphire crystals on the front and display caseback. At $475, it occupies an interesting territory between more budget-friendly quartz watches and those higher priced Swiss alternatives from brands like Hamilton, Tissot, Longines, etc. The key question for discerning Dappered buyers is whether this Japanese timepiece delivers the build quality, accuracy, and style credibility to justify its position in an increasingly crowded field of accessible automatics. Let’s discuss.

Just some of the color options.

(They’ve got bright versions like orange and yellow too.)

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Outstanding! Very nice and well worth the price of admission. Highly recommended.

4 – Very satisfactory. Above average, may have very minor issues but still worth it.

3 – Satisfactory. Average at best. May have notable issues, may be OK for some at this price.

2 – Unsatisfactory. Below average due to defects, design flaws, or other imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price. Avoid!

Details

Brand: Citizen

Style: Stainless Sports/Dress Watch

Model: Tsuyosa Automatic NJ0150-56E

Movement: Miyota 8210 automatic

Case Size: 40mm

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Bracelet/Strap: Stainless Steel integrated “President” style bracelet w/ fold-over clasp

Crystal: Sapphire front and back w/ anti-reflective coating

Dial: Black

Water Resistance: 5 ATM / 50 M / 166 ft.

Watch Functions: 3-Hand w/ Date, 42-Hour Power Reserve, Hacking

Warranty: Five-year limited from authorized retailers

Extras: N/A

Country of Origin: Japanese movement, Chinese case and bracelet

Price: $475 US MSRP

Citizen’s GADA (go-anywhere, do-anything) watch

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

My watch was purchased from Macy’s via their website on a Friday afternoon. It shipped from a Macy’s California distribution center, departing Monday afternoon via UPS Ground Saver service. True to its name, the “saver” service took its sweet time, finally delivering to my porch the following Saturday, one week after ordering. While a full week might test the patience of anyone eager to sport their new wrist accessory, the delivery timeline was predictable and honest about what “free ground shipping” actually means. For those less patient, Macy’s does offer expedited options at checkout should you have an upcoming event, Amazon sometimes carries them too, and as always there’s ordering direct through the brand. Shipping times and prices can clearly vary depending on where (and when) you shop.

FYI: Macy’s has a 30-day returns policy from date of purchase, although it is a bit convoluted, so stay with me here. If you return your items to a store, it’s free. If you’re a Macy’s Star Rewards member, you also receive free return shipping. Non-Star Rewards members will have to eat a $10 return shipping fee, plus tax, that is deducted from your order refund. All watches must have the price tags attached and will undergo an inspection process that can last up to 14 business days before credit can be issued. Man, they really don’t want to take returns!

Score: 3/5 Stars – Easy ordering, but returns might not be free and may be inspected.

Unboxing experience is thoroughly… fine.

Packaging/Unboxing

The Tsuyosa arrives in simple packaging that sets somewhat appropriate expectations for its price point. The simple faux wooden presentation box opens to reveal the watch nestled on a basic fabric pillow, which is functional but entirely unremarkable. Citizen has taken care to protect the timepiece from scratches during shipping with layers of plastic film covering the bracelet, clasp, and caseback, though peeling these away feels more utilitarian than ceremonial. Beyond the watch itself, the box contains no additional accessories, spare links, or documentation of note. There’s a simple registration card included with a QR code to access the My Citizen App to access the instruction manual. Note that registering your watch with Citizen does add a year to the factory warranty, which is nice I suppose. While this basic approach keeps costs in check, it does highlight the difference between Citizen’s simple presentation and brands like Hamilton and Tissot, which tend to elevate even their entry level quartz offerings with more thoughtful packaging details. The unboxing experience here is adequate for a sub $500 watch, but it simply doesn’t generate the same sense of occasion and excitement that some competitors manage to create at similar price points.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Average and adequate, but underwhelming compared to others.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, the Tsuyosa immediately commands attention with its understated sophistication. This watch strikes that coveted balance between dressy elegance and sporty versatility that makes it genuinely wearable across a wide range of styles and situations. The stainless steel case catches light beautifully without appearing flashy, while the overall proportions suggest careful design consideration rather than cost cutting compromises. There’s a refined quality to the finishing that elevates it above typical budget offerings, creating a timepiece that looks equally at home with a tailored suit or a polo and chinos on the weekdays. The solid feel in hand immediately communicates above average quality materials and construction, setting expectations that this isn’t just another entry level automatic trying to punch above its weight.

Understated and sophisticated without a stratospheric price tag.

The 40mm stainless steel case showcases thoughtful finishing that elevates the watch’s premium, tapered appearance. Citizen has employed a rather smart combination of brushed top surfaces and polished sides that creates visual depth and sophistication typically found in more expensive timepieces. This dual finish approach prevents the case from appearing flat or monotonous while maintaining the sporty character that defines the Tsuyosa collection. The crown positioning at 4 o’clock represents a practical design choice that eliminates wrist interference during daily wear, while its inset design maintains the case’s clean profile. However, this also makes it more difficult to pull the crown and adjust time. You have to wedge a fingernail underneath the crown to dig it out, before manipulating it with the tips of your fingers. With that said, the crown itself operates smoothly for both time setting and winding.

Subtle sunburst dial.

Mix of brushed and polished stainless steel.

The black dial serves as the perfect canvas for the Tsuyosa’s clean aesthetic. What initially appears as a simple matte black surface reveals subtle depth in direct sunlight, displaying a quasi sunburst pattern that adds a touch of visual interest without overwhelming the design. I’m a fan of subtle and clean dials instead of overly crowded or complicated ones, so this one scratches that itch well. The applied hour markers are substantial and perfectly legible, while the precisely spaced minute track creates a sense of attention to detail often missing in this price range. The stick hands complement the overall design language beautifully, providing excellent readability day or night thanks to photoluminescent lume on both hands and hour markers. The date window at 3 o’clock features a subtle cyclops magnification that makes the complication genuinely useful rather than decorative, integrating seamlessly into the dial layout without disrupting the clean lines. The clean and simplistic design might beg some to call this a Rolex Datejust homage, and while I wouldn’t agree, that’s not inherently a bad thing.

40mm case which wears a little smaller.

Easy to dress up.



The three link “president” style bracelet represents both the watch’s greatest strength and its primary limitation. Seamlessly integrated into the case, this stainless steel bracelet creates a cohesive design that wears smaller and more elegantly than many competitors. This eliminates gaps or a visual break between case and band that can make some watches appear chunky, contributing to the Tsuyosa’s svelte wrist presence. Best of all, this design helps the watch slip underneath shirt cuffs with ease. However, this integrated bracelet design choice does limit versatility for those who enjoy swapping straps, as fitting a NATO or leather strap becomes notably more impractical. For buyers committed to the bracelet experience, this represents thoughtful design execution, but strap enthusiasts may find it too restrictive.

Miyota 8210 movement with 42-hr power reserve.

(Note that the just updated model comes with an upgraded 60-hour power reserve movement.)

Inside, Citizen’s reliable “in-house” Miyota 8210 automatic movement is a 21 jewel workhorse that operates at 21,600 vibrations per hour (3 Hz) and provides the essential features that matter most to daily wearers: hacking seconds for precise time setting, quickset date adjustment, and a very practical 42 hour power reserve that survives weekend breaks. The gold colored movement finish visible through the sapphire caseback adds a touch of visual warmth, though decoration remains minimal in keeping with the movement’s utilitarian nature. While watch enthusiasts might crave more elaborate finishing, this approach prioritizes reliability and serviceability over showmanship, making it an honest choice for a sub $500 timepiece.

The overall construction quality delivers solid value without reaching exceptional territory. Materials feel substantial and well chosen, with consistent finishing across all visible surfaces and smooth operation of the crown and clasp mechanisms. While not quite achieving the refined execution found in higher end pieces, or even the better finished details from the now-obsolete Seiko SARB series, the Citizen Tsuyosa automatic demonstrates competent manufacturing and quality control that should satisfy most buyers at this price point. It’s the kind of build quality that inspires confidence in daily wear without generating the excitement of truly premium craftsmanship, striking an appropriate balance between cost and construction that makes the $475 price tag feel justified. If you can snag one on sale, even better.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Pretty good! Understated design, legible dial, and great bracelet.

A solid surrogate to Seiko’s (discontinued) SARB

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of fit and sizing, this watch works best for wrists sized 6.5” to 8.5” in diameter.

My wrist measures ~7.00” to 7.25” depending on the day, weather, humidity, salt intake, etc.

Comfort is always subjective, but the 40mm case diameter hits the sweet spot for contemporary tastes, wearing slightly smaller than its dimensions suggest thanks to the tapered case design and integrated links. This visual trick makes it versatile enough for both weekend casual and smart casual business settings without overwhelming smaller wrists or appearing undersized on larger ones. It easily slides underneath a shirt cuff, too. The overall weight feels substantial and quality driven without crossing into cumbersome territory. You’ll be aware of its presence on your wrist; it has that reassuring heft that suggests solid construction while remaining comfortable enough for all day wear. Best of all, it won’t feel like a brick where you accidentally knock it against every doorframe. Overall, it’s the kind of fit that becomes second nature, allowing you to forget about the mechanics and simply enjoy wearing it.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Fantastic. Great case size, smooth bracelet, and just enough heft.

Integrated style bracelet makes for smooth visuals and wearing experience.

Just don’t expect to be swapping in a bunch of different straps.

Final Thoughts

The Citizen Tsuyosa Automatic earns its place as a standout choice in the crowded sub-$500 watch market. It’s that rare piece that manages to be both approachable for newcomers and satisfying for seasoned enthusiasts; it’s no small feat in a world where most “entry-level” automatic watches feel like copies of nicer watches or come with too many compromises to cut costs. The Tsuyosa’s true strength lies in its versatility; whether you’re heading to a client meeting, hitting up the Broadway strip at night, or grabbing weekend brunch, this watch simply works. That “GADA” (Go Anywhere, Do Anything) design DNA runs deep here, making it the kind of reliable companion that you’ll find yourself reaching for day after day. It wears well with a suit and tie. It feels at home with a sport coat, button-down collar shirt, and slacks. It won’t feel out of place when you’re wearing a polo and chinos. At $475, Citizen has struck an impressive balance between quality, useful features, and accessibility. While it may not have the cache of Swiss heritage or the reliability of quartz watches, the Tsuyosa offers something increasingly rare: honest value and dependable craftsmanship that won’t leave you second-guessing your purchase. For anyone looking to dip their toes into the world of mechanical watches without breaking the bank, this Citizen deserves serious consideration.

Avg. Score: 4/5 – Solid, “GADA” sporty automatic watch for those getting into watches.