In Review: Hamilton Field Khaki Quartz Watch

At first glance, the Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz might seem like just another entry-level Swiss made watch, but spend some time with it and you’ll discover why this timepiece punches well above its price tag. In an era of unstable watch prices and ever-changing trends, Hamilton’s Khaki Field series stands as a well-known and quite refreshing reminder that heritage and style don’t need to break the bank. Drawing on the brand’s century-old military watchmaking pedigree, this field watch delivers the rugged simplicity and legibility that made the Khaki line a classic. While mechanical movement purists might raise an eyebrow at the quartz movement, it’s precisely this practical choice that helps keep this Swiss-made timepiece accessible and affordable, offering the Hamilton cachet and timeless field watch aesthetics at a fraction of what you might expect to pay. Let’s dive deeper into what makes this watch a compelling choice for both newcomers and seasoned horological collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Multiple color options.

Details

Brand: Hamilton

Model: H694010 / H69401940

Style: Field watch

Case Size: 38mm

Lug Width: 20mm

Movement: Quartz

Caliber: F06.105 via ETA

Case: Stainless steel

Strap: Navy blue NATO-style strap with blue leather loops

Crystal: Sapphire

Details: Arabic numerals, Railway minute track, White Super-LumiNova indices

Extras: Presentation box

Country of Origin: Switzerland

Price: $395 US

Casual, rugged style. But also contemporary.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

This watch was ordered through Huckberry on one busy Friday afternoon. The order was picked, packed, and shipped out from their Columbus, Ohio warehouse on Saturday and was sent along via UPS Next Day Air Saver service. It arrived on my doorstep on Tuesday morning. I understand that all domestic U.S. orders over $98 ship for free, but I’m not sure if Next Day Air service is standard practice for specific high-dollar items like watches or only orders over a certain value threshold. Either way, Huckberry service is as prompt as ever, they use full-service trackable shippers like UPS, and they got this order shipped out lightning fast.

FYI: Huckberry’s return policy covers all orders within 30 days unless otherwise noted as final sale or non-returnable (EG: underwear). Orders placed between November 1st and December 31st are eligible for extended holiday returns through January 31st of the following year.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Huckberry is a leader in customer service and order fulfillment.

Unboxing and presentation show Hamilton’s experience as a heritage brand.

Packaging/Unboxing

Upon arrival, the Hamilton packaging immediately sets a tone that punches above the watch’s modest price point. The outer box cleverly opens and unfolds to reveal a surprisingly nice faux wood presentation case within – a thoughtful touch that mirrors the unboxing experience of watches costing several times more. Inside, the Khaki Field watch rests securely on its cushion and is protected in transit (or storage) by a soft touch velvet lining. Looking back at the outer box and checking beneath the false floor, you’ll discover the expected documentation: a user instruction manual, a warranty information booklet, and a blank (undated) 2 year warranty card. While some luxury brands charge four figures for a similar unboxing experience, Hamilton proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to feel like you’re unwrapping something special.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Strong unboxing experience with a lovely presentation box kit.

Packaging immediately sets a tone above the watch’s relatively modest price point.

Really feels like you’re unwrapping something special.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, the Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz (ref. H694010 / H69401940) looks amazing. From the moment you strap the watch to your wrist, its military-inspired DNA is immediately apparent and the navy blue dial adds a cool, modern twist to this rugged aesthetic. Hamilton masterfully balances legibility and versatility with this simple, yet pleasing dial that features crisp white Arabic numerals and a railway track minute scale along the outer edge. These pop against the darker dial shade and I appreciate this design choice over the latte or cream faux vintage designs that are too prevalent on watches these days. This watch will be incredibly versatile and easy to wear with a wide variety of business casual, smart casual, or everyday “relaxed” casual outfits and won’t look out of place on anyone’s wrist.

Dial has minimal distractions.

Unlike most field watches, this dial does not have the 24 hour markers. Most field watch lovers insist that this dial design feature should be a requirement, but personally, I prefer a cleaner and more legible dial with minimal distractions.

At just 8.3mm thick, the Khaki Field Quartz maintains a remarkably slim profile that slips easily under a shirt cuff. The 38mm case is milled from stainless steel and has a matte bead blasted finish, and unlike the polished case on so many other watches, this one resists fingerprints and smudges. This case also features a 20mm lug width and removable (with a tool) spring bars, so changing out the strap for something different is incredibly simple and lightning quick.

38mm case diameter.

The included blue NATO strap with matching leather keepers feels appropriately rugged, though the modest 50m water resistance suggests this field watch is more suited to daily wear than serious underwater adventures. The sapphire crystal is scratch resistant and a nice upgrade over less expensive watches with a plexiglass (plastic) window. The Super-LumiNova treatment on the indices is a photoluminescent paint that glows in the dark after being activated by strong light sources, ensuring readability in low light conditions. Much safer than the old radium-based dial paint! For those who enjoy the small details, this watch also has a Hamilton signed crown.

Matte, bead-blasted finish to the stainless steel case. Signed “H” crown.

Powering this watch is ETA’s reliable and accurate F06.105 quartz movement – a choice that brings a host of practical advantages to daily wear. Unlike its Khaki Field Mechanical siblings, there’s no need to wind it manually or worry about the power reserve running out. You won’t have to reset it if you don’t wear it for a few days; it just keeps on running until the battery runs out. Typical battery life can be in excess of ~60-90 months. This worry-free accuracy and dependability makes it a perfect “grab and go” watch. It also has a hacking seconds hand.

Swiss-Quartz movement from ETA.

What’s particularly interesting to me is how Hamilton has managed to keep the Khaki Field Quartz design clean and purposeful while adding just enough refinement and a handful of interesting details to make it versatile enough for both casual and slightly dressier situations. In my ideal three watch collection, this one fits neatly in the middle as a fantastic everyday watch. For dressier occasions, I’ll switch it out for a more elegant Seiko dress watch. If we’re headed to the playground or park, I’ll switch it out for a more casual and tougher watch like a G-Shock.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Simply lovely design details, durable movement, and versatile style.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

The Khaki Field’s 38mm case hits a sweet spot that feels just right on most wrists – neither overwhelmingly large nor disappointingly small. Its classic and gender neutral proportions work as well today as they did decades ago, sitting comfortably on the wrist without the thickness of sporty watches. The 20mm lug width is another thoughtful choice, striking an excellent balance with the case size while opening up a world of strap options. Whether you prefer fabric NATO straps, leather bands, or something more exotic (may I suggest Shell Cordovan?), the standard lug width and removable spring bars mean that you can easily customize the look without hunting for oddball strap sizes. This versatility, combined with the balanced dimensions, makes the watch feel like a natural extension of your wrist rather than an accessory sitting atop it.

Score: 5/5 Stars – BIG fan of this medium 38mm case size and versatile 20mm lug width.

20mm strap width is as standard as it gets.

Lots of aftermarket options are available, both cheap and more investment-worthy.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping this one up, I feel like the Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz occupies a sweet spot in the watch market that’s increasingly hard to find. While you could certainly spend less on a basic quartz field watch or stretch your budget into mechanical movement territory, this Hamilton delivers something special: Swiss-made quality, genuine heritage, and thoughtful execution at a price that remains accessible for most folks. The combination of its versatile size, clean and legible dial, comfortable fabric strap, premium packaging, and the Hamilton name makes it feel like more than the sum of its parts. Yes, there are cheaper alternatives on the market, but they often lack the refinement and brand pedigree that this watch brings. Sure, mechanical field watches might offer more horological prestige and may be more interesting, but they’ll typically cost you hundreds of dollars more and come with extra service requirements down the road. For anyone seeking a reliable, stylish field watch that walks the line between affordability and attainable luxury, this Khaki Field Quartz makes a compelling case for itself. Cheers!

Avg. Score: 5/5 – HIGHLY recommended. I will be purchasing one of these myself.