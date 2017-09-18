The 6 Best Affordable Navy Wool Blazers you can Buy Now

Cut in their trim but not tight Havana fit (which also comes with lower patch pockets), this jacket is made from all Italian wool, is just half lined in the back, has natural, unpadded shoulders, and ships and returns for free. One issue some might have is the functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Those are a real pain to tailor, but, as was already mentioned, at least it can be shipped back at no cost to you. Want a fit perspective? Here’s how a Havana fit (albeit in an obviously different fabric) fits on 5’10” / 185lbs.

J. Crew’s legacy blazers took a small step back last year, when they discontinued using the buttery soft super 130s Italian Wool, and instead opted for a heartier American fabric. Still 100% wool though, with soft shoulders, a modern and athletic looking slightly lower slung button stance, and just half of the back is lined for extra breatheability. Available in either their slim Ludlow or their more accommodating Crosby fit. Sleeve cuff buttons are thankfully non-functioning, which makes for an easy (and cheap) trip to the tailor. Standard flap pockets on the lower half & dark brown buttons might have some thinking it looks a little too close to a suit jacket, but they added some defined “top stitching” around the lapels and pockets for differentiation. Admittedly, that stitching is pretty subtle though. They have gone on sale before… but it’s been a while.

One of the best bang-for-the buck deals on the market… as long as you can get your hands on one. Appears to be just about sold out for now? Spier & Mackay seems to do that. They get stock in and then won’t re-stock until they’re almost completely out (if then). Butterfly lined in the back, lighter weight hopsack wool, and patch pockets on the lower front. Full review here.

A lot of blazer for not an overly large sum of money. Half canvas at this price point is almost unheard of. Made in Mexico out of Italian (Comero) wool. But, to be honest, wool is just kinda so-so. Not terrible, but not great either. Fully lined, so if you run hot, know that you’re gonna have to deal with a full lining. Non functioning sleeve buttons make for easy tailoring. Available in either their tailored fit (shown above) or their traditional fit. Price fluctuates depending on what code Land’s End is running. Runs just north of $200 with a 30% off code, but can drop to as little as $144.50 with the every-so-often 50% off one full priced item code and pin. Currently 40% off with the F&F code above. Often back-ordered. Full Review Here.

Unique in that it’s totally unconstructed, and has ZERO lining in the back. An ultra-light, with a looser hopsack weave that should keep you cool in all but the most extreme conditions. Non functioning sleeve buttons at the cuffs. Available in a standard fit (think contemporary or tailored), or a true slim. Steep in price, but well worth it if you like your jackets with less structure and weight. Can go on sale, but it’s pretty rare when it does.

Expensive, but worth it if you like the more accomodating (yet not hugely boxy) “Regent” fit from Brooks Brothers. 100% Wool fabric is smooth, possesses a nice amount of stretch, and has an almost tech-fabric like lightness yet strength to it. Contrasting silver/gray mother of pearl buttons are a fine touch. Just half lined in the back. Has gone on sale before, but it’s a rare day when it does.

