In Review: The Spier & Mackay Navy Wool Hopsack Sportcoat

NOTE: Prices on the Spier and Mackay site are listed in Canadian dollars. So while this runs $348 in CAD, it’ll be closer to $260 if you’re here in the states, depending on the exchange rate.

It’s hard to get everyone to agree on anything in this day and age, but it feels like most, when it comes to a navy blazer, would want the following:

Wool Fabric

Subtle buttons (not shined up gold or brass, which is too old-money looking)

Patch pockets, at least on the lower half, to prevent it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket

Less lining, or, a breathable bemberg type of lining

If you’re nodding your head in agreement?

Here’s your blazer.

Size Shown: 40R in their Contemporary fit on 5’10” / 190lbs

Spier & Mackay has produced not one but two different fits of a blazer that meets all of those requirements. They also have easy to tailor, non functioning buttons, and super soft shoulders. Both desirable qualities by the jacket wearing public.

The wool is nice and lightweight and has a hopsack weave to it. Think a tiny bit of texture, almost a pique weave, but this isn’t some super loose or chunky weave. It’s pretty smooth and subtle.

It’s hopsack, but not a loose or wiggly weave. Tight.

Non-functioning sleeve buttons = easy tailoring.

The back is just 1/4 lined in a burgundy bemberg, and all of the interior seams are nicely taped. Underarm shields are even made of wool, so your pits should breathe a bit better too. Sleeves are lined in a pinstriped fabric, but the interior tag seems to indicate that those are bemberg as well. Button stance is timeless, as is the 3.5″ lapels. Tail is traditional in length, and not outrageously chopped like far too many brands.

Not a lot of lining. And that’s a good thing.

The only drawback? It comes folded/crunched into a smallish sized box. But the super 120s wool airs out easily and wrinkles should release without much trouble. Worst case scenario is you take a steamer to it or have it pressed (not dry cleaned, at least not right away) at your local cleaners.

A lot of retailers royally screw up their attempts to make a timeless but still modern navy blazer.

Spier & Mackay isn’t one of them. They nailed it.

Note that since Spier & Mackay is located in Canada, returns can be a bit of a pain. BUT, they’re still offering their “free returns on your FIRST suit or sportcoat purchase.” So, know that if you’re new to Spier & Mackay, they’ll cover your first return of the suit or sportcoat variety. Briefcase shown above is by Jack Spade, and currently $179.25 (final) w/ the code SPRING.