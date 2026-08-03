Steal Alert: 25% off select Kiehl’s (& more grooming) stuff at Nordstrom

Note: This is billed as a “Today only: up to 30% off select bath & body” daily deal. So this may actually expire tonight?

Skincare. Look, there’s a LOT of stuff on the market that’s overpriced, and it’s pretty easy to fall down a rabbit hole of applying hyper expensive goops and oils to your skin in an attempt to find some nonexistent fountain of youth.

Kiehl’s is a rare exception in the grooming game. Really well reviewed, relatively reasonably priced, and should help you age with some level of grace*

*Detour: The men and women who are doing whatever the hell looks-maxxing is and/or attempting to look like a ridiculous instagram/tik-tok/A.I. filter aren’t aging with grace… they look waxy, stretched, and often in some relentless state of drunken soft focus. Not to mention their noses appear to be recessing into their skulls, all while their lips explode outward in an attempt to one day pull them over their heads like Sesame Street’s “yip yips” do when they get frightened. When did faces get so similar? When did faces get so similarly terrifying? It’s like Michael Jackson’s old self- care destruction obsession has infected a generation through their screens.

BACK ON TRACK…

Note: Items aren’t to scale. We tried to approximate tho.

25% off for Kiehl’s stuff is pretty good. Especially so if you just wanna try one or two things, as with Nordstrom there’s no minimum spend for free shipping. And maybe you’ve got some rewards with them built up. That’s always worth checking.

Various size options are available on a lot of this stuff. But in case you’re already a Kiehl’s fan and want to stock up, there’s also larger/bulk buy levels as well.

That’s all.

Carry on.