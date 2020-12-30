Stop trying for Great. Get good at being Good.

A lot of us gave up in 2020. Whether it was stylistically, nutritionally, intellectually, or otherwise, a lot of us just flat gave up. And I get it. I wanted to too. And I did in parts. Far too often, if I’m being honest.

But a lot of that white-flag-waving was fueled by the flawed idea that it’s all or nothing. You know, winning is everything. Or, second place is the first loser.

Because if you’re stuck at home for months on end, what’s the point? If it’s not gonna be great, why try?

Pants? The hell are pants? Time for another bag of flamin’ hot Cheetos and more raging on message boards about how someone or something sucks donkey balls!

Right.

The point is, “Great” is overrated. And that worshiping of perfection is an instigator of failure. It’s an instigator of failure because “Great” is really freaking hard, and it also requires an immense amount of luck. So if circumstances aren’t perfect (like, say, during a pandemic) then why even bother?

We bother because there is another way.

Get good at being Good.

Why?

Because consistent “Good” is infinitely better than quitting/delaying/giving-up because “Great” seems impossible.

“But I wanna be GREAT Joe! GAWWWD.”

Don’t worry. A funny thing happens when you’re good at being good. You also end up hitting on great every so often along the way. Get your “good” production line humming along, cranking out “good” after “good” every day, and I’ll be damned if a “GREAT!” doesn’t roll off the line every so often. Go for consistent, daily “good”, and you’ll hit “great” arguably much more often than if you would’ve been chasing great all the time. Counter-intuitive yes, but chock full of so much pragmatism that you’ll drown in the efficacy.

You want proof?

You’re reading it.

Here, dear reader. I got you a good.

Getting good at being Good is why Dappered is still around more than a decade into this nonsense. We are not going viral, breaking new trends, or being controversial.

We’re good. We. are. good. Come, see the consistent good. Bathe in our proficient mediocrity.

2020 was bad. That’s obvious. All these end of year posts, articles, and diatribes flying around the web have made “gee whiz, that sucked, didn’t it?” a lazy cliche.

2021 might be bad too. We don’t know. It almost certainly won’t be great.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t get good at being good.

Good?

Good.