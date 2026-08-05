Newness News: Timex 1976 Lexington Reissue

Attention Fancy Cats, Rat-Pack Maniacs, Gatsby-heads, and Tommy-Shelby-Stans.

Timex has just released a new watch, and it looks old in a very good way.

Slim rectangular watches like these used to be worn by the powerful who would gear up in a suit and tie every day. Maybe even a hat. But as Timex has kept the details on this watch super-simple, incorporating it into a modern day smart casual to dress wardrobe shouldn’t be too much trouble.

Silver-tone dial is finished with vertical brushing. Roman numerals are elongated to compliment the 21mm diameter / 36mm lug-to-lug rectangular case. The mineral crystal is raised just a bit with a slight curve, but the height of 8.5mm is truly slim. The brown croc-grain leather strap completes the dressy look, and even comes with quick-release spring bars for quick strap swap outs.

And those metallic blue hands? Those’ll do.

It all adds up to a simple, classy, classic package which may not appeal to the masses writ large…but it’ll appeal to some, whom will really appreciate something that looks like this at such a reasonable price.

Recently for this category, Bulova was the go-to cheap-ish quartz option at $200-$250, whereas Lorier’s out of production $549 Zephyr was a dynamite automatic. And yes, Cartier’s Tank is the (great) grand-daddy of ’em all (but said Grampa is priced like he was a damn Oil Baron or something).

These, at $150, will catch some glances.

Even if they stay in the owner’s watch box most of the time, and only get worn occasionally.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. A little too retro for your taste? Try the also just released Waterbury classic, with it’s 39mm round case.