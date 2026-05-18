Steal Alert: VEJA V-90 Sneakers 33% off = $126.93 ($190)

Hat tip to our shoe expert, Adam, for sending this one in:

The Veja V90 sneakers in the white/suede/green design are on deeper sale at REI. Just picked up a pair and the materials feel nice; better than Stan Smiths and better than my On Running The Rogers. …Sizing runs in EU, and the fit is narrow and long with a tapered toe. Fit is actually good TTS euro, given they run narrow. If in between sizes, go UP. Pretty comfy – step down from Hoka and NB comfort, but good enough for a business trip. For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down to 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmond’s 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer a 10.5 with Converse and an 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

VEJA is one of those smaller brands which hangs their hat on doing things a little better than most: “Sourced from southern Brazil and Uruguay, our bovine leather is tanned locally in workshops selected for their environmental standards – no harmful components to health or the environment are used. The dyes comply with current regulations and are applied with attention to water consumption during the tanning process.” Pretty sure the shoes are made in Brazil.

And the white leather with grey/green suede accents looks all kinds of right for the warm weather ahead.

Outbound shipping is free at REI. Returns in store are free. Returns via UPS will set you back a $7.99 label.

That’s all.

Carry on.