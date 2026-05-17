Steal Alert: Huckberry Free Shipping No Minimum Event

With fuel surcharges becoming the norm, “free shipping” is becoming more valuable than ever. So it’s a minor miracle that Huckberry’s normal, flat-rate base-shipping fee is $4.99. YET! Five bucks is five bucks. (Profound analysis!) And since free (U.S. contiguous) shipping with Huckberry doesn’t usually kick in until you hit $98, this free shipping no minimum promo means anything under $98 is presently & effectively on sale for just about five dollars off. All picks below are under $98 as to take full advantage of the promo:

Rebranded from Wellen to PROOF for 2026. They’re brilliant. They get everything right which so many other brands get wrong about “hybrid” swim/hike/workout “adventure” shorts. They’re just as good in the water as they are out. They’re comfortable, they stretch, they’ve got a waist that cinches securely if you so choose, and they’re lined in a super soft performance “DryWetDry” boxer brief style liner (see the black pair above with the leg rolled up) which is micro perforated, not meshy/itchy like old-school swim trunks. Lots of colors and a few patterns (such as the “agave wave” shown at the very top of the post). Personally bought the (out of stock) “charcoal dot” shown above and a size medium fits my 5’10″/185lb normally size 32 waist frame perfectly. Available in either 5″ or 7″ inseam. A bestseller. So to save any kind of money (like $4.99 for shipping) feels like a legit deal.

No better time than now to see what all the fuss is about. They really are perfect for travel, or even every-day wear if you’re the type who doesn’t love how regular cotton t-shirts feel and hold onto sweat. These breathe, wick, and since they’re merino wool based, they’re naturally anti-microbial. You can wear one for three days straight without feeling or smelling like you should be confined to quarters for lacking proper hygiene. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Just know they could shrink a little after the first wash. Enough so that most will want to consider sizing up in the performance “slim” fit. I’m usually a medium in most t-shirts, but with the 72-hour line a size LARGE fits my 5’10″/180 perfectly after it’s been washed and dried the first time.

The big 250 is coming up on July 4th. There’s not enough trazadone on the planet for all of the gun-shy dogs and cats out there. So please, let’s all remember our four legged neighbor friends when considering at home fireworks. Cool hat though.

Spendy even on sale, but they’re exceptional. Straight or Athletic Tapered fit. Perfect for travel, but can also pass as a smart pair of trousers even with their (ridiculously convenient) welt phone pocket on the back right leg. Gusset for ease of movement. Fabric is a 47% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane blend which flexes great, yet does make a light “swish swish” sound. They’re still the pants you may want to be wearing for the zombie apocalypse, the next time you’re moving house, or a long travel day with a business meeting at the tail end of it. And for a fit perspective, know that a 32×32 straight fit works for my 5’10″/180 frame after a quick trip to the tailor for a 1″-1.5″ hemming on the legs. Those of similar height may be able to easily get away with a 30″ inseam.

Because the hotel room mini bar is expensive. Too expensive. Always has been. Jerks.

Cheap sunglasses that look and perform better than some junk you got off a convenience store spinner rack. Polarized lenses too. Perfect for the beach, because without polarized lenses the glare off the water would give you a migraine. Sizing seems to be on the smaller side of medium. So if you’ve got a big noggin, these might be a pass. Available in a bunch of colors. That “matte cola” with gray lenses at the top of the image seen above seem particularly tempting.

Available in brown, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. Solid brass hardware.

Roughout suede. Made in the USA. Just two colors (black and tan). Fingers crossed they eventually make these in something a little more versatile, like a medium brown.

It’s a beach blanket, it’s a picnic mat, it’s a seat cover to keep wet arses and muddy paws off the upholstery. It’s all the things! Universal bench seat fit. Machine washable. Brilliant.

For those who truly try to buy American Made when they can. Forty four bucks for a basic tee is obviously steep, but Flint and Tinder really cares about their goods, and their USA Made stuff has plenty of happy customers. (See their bestselling waxed trucker jacket.) Also, you can save 15% by bundling and buying three at once.

This is the best non-alcoholic “spirit” on the market. And it’s not close. Acts much, much closer to a rich, full bodied, distilled spirit with a long finish. Try it and you might find yourself hooked. Which is a funny thing to say about a booze-free bottle of “booze.” Dark in color and full/complex in taste, it doesn’t try to replicate whiskey or rum or Scotch, but is more of a digestif bitter style. Still has some sweetness but isn’t overly sugary. Mixes great for mocktails or easing off the gas for lower ABV cocktails. And unlike other NA spirits, you can absolutely sip and enjoy this stuff on the rocks or neat.

Cary Grant was once asked what his secret was. His answer? “Take the stairs.” If you’ve got well-functioning legs, it’s best to use them when you can.

For those that love Huckberry’s 365 pants, and don’t mind splurging (big time) on the shorts.

It’s a scientific fact* that a stiff drink tastes 17% better when poured from a decanter into a cool glass. (*no it’s not, but it could be even more!) Unleaded crystal decanter + four rocks glasses. Father’s Day is coming up. Some Dads may want a drink.

Pricey at almost a hundred bucks, but they’re pure performance, quick drying 52% nylon, 48% polyester, and even have a mesh-vented western back yoke. The pearl snaps are a nice touch too. It’s a tech short sleeve which doesn’t look like a tech short sleeve.

The Huckberry Free Shipping No Minimum event ends today, 5/17/26.