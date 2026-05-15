J. Crew: 40% off select full price Summer Kickoff Event

It feels like lots of brands have raised prices and cut back on sales. Supply chain bottlenecks, shipping costs soaring, and yes… tariffs. That is an unhelpful combination. So while this 40% off deal at J. Crew is better than average in terms of the percentage off (sometimes they’ll run 30% off…) it’s no surprise that there’s more exclusions than normal. Lots more. Yet there are plenty of foundational warm weather casual and smart casual styles included.

Off we go with the picks. The J. Crew Summer Kickoff Event is set to expire the Tuesday after Memorial Day. We’ll keep an eye out to see if this thing evolves/more styles get added, as it’s got a long run time.

When is “just a t-shirt” not just a t-shirt? When it’s J. Crew’s customer favorite broken in tees. For a few reasons: They come in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template. Can’t say that about something from Target or Walmart. They’ve been garment dyed twice and washed for a certain soft, broken in feel which doesn’t look or feel beat to death. The collars are good. The colors are both basic and versatile, and they also come in a few shades that are just off center enough to be interesting additions to any casual wardrobe.

Slightly different than the broken in tees. Yes these have a pocket, but the fit is also slightly more relaxed. They’ve got an additional 1″ in the chest, plus they’re longer by 3/4″. End result is more of a true “heritage” fit, which has gotten popular these last few years.

J. Crew’s chinos are almost always excluded. And on the rare occasion they do go on sale, it’s for like twenty bucks off or something. Not almost forty dollars off. But it’s just select colors, and that selection varies depending on the fit you’re after.

Their flagship stretch chino shorts. 98% cotton/2% elastane. Available in inseams of 5″, 7″, or 9″. Lots of colors.

Many sizes are a pre-order for late July. Late. Bleepin’. July. Craziness. Leather lined. Vibram sole. Timeless classics. Sometimes these get excluded from sales. So to get a 40% off deal feels extra nice… although waiting around a couple months seems out of the question. It’s not like we’re sending away for a Little Orphan Annie decoder pin. At least these won’t try to sell you Ovaltine.

100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. A true sign that warm weather is upon us, as J. Crew doesn’t stock these year round. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, and a tall template as well.

J. Crew’s tech pants aren’t fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of a traditional cotton fabrics but also wants some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Three fits. Five classic colors to pick from.

Not the exact same fabric as the tech pants. These are a touch different: 60% cotton/30% polyamide/10% elastane

Summery, but still has long sleeves for cool nights or to keep the sun off during the day. Should also look great layered come fall.

Fabric blend is 42% recycled polyester / 27% TENCEL / 24% cotton / 7% elastane. Pique knit. Won’t be sleek and slick like a RHONE commuter, although these aren’t priced anywhere near that level either. 4.7/5 stars after 200+ reviews.

Got a warm weather wedding coming up? Italian wool, half canvas construction, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons… you know the drill. Just the lighter gray (as well as a tan.)

White is excluded. But light blue, pink, and a bunch of checks and stripes are in. Still showing the white above for a fit perspective. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/180, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 shirt wearing frame.

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere.

Because sometimes a stripe is called for. Something to pair with a suit and one of those Bowery performance dress shirts.

Waitaminute… has J. Crew discontinued their secret-wash line?? Not sure if these use the exact same process, but they appear to fill a similar need. Formality is casual to smart casual, and these have “a slightly longer collar.” So a little more substance up there. Be aware that some colors have a point collar (no buttons.) Yet solid white as well as the blue gingham above have button down collars.

Not cheap, even with the deal. But it’s far lighter than a winter coat while still offering plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find a coat in this sort of style, you’ll be surprised how often you wear it.

Stripes. Lotta stripes when it comes to J. Crew + warm weather. 100% Pima cotton. Also available in a bunch of solids, which are ten bucks less at full price.

100% linen. 7″ or 9″ inseams, which will look good on most frames.

More refined than many other polos thanks to the smooth, 100 percent Pima cotton fabric. Five colors to pick from.

Probably more of a 3-season (read: not summer) sportcoat. But the discount sure is nice. Fabric is from England’s Abraham Moon & Sons. 53% cotton/47% wool. Unlined back. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. Wear it with jeans, chinos, etc. They do have matching trousers, so you can make a suit out of them if you’d wish. But the jackets work just fine if not better as stand alone sportcoats, with their light structure, minimal lining, and 53% cotton/47% wool fabric.

Dressy. New for this year. 16 1/2″ leg opening (based on size 32/32), which isn’t a bad idea at all for summery pants. Too trim and you’re restricting air flow.

Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much. Looks great with chinos or jeans and under a chore jacket

J. Crew excels at taking basic styles and putting a few twists on a classic design. You’re looking at the proof. Pique fabric, pocket on the chest. Specially washed so it feels broken in but not broken down, straight out of the box.

Warning: These “lightweight wool-linen” suit separates are final sale. So no returns or exchanges. But if you’re familiar with J. Crew Ludlow suits and how they fit, and you wanna take a swing at some all-business separates which still have summer’s favorite fabric (linen) woven in… then maybe rolling the dice on a big final-sale purchase can be considered.

The J. Crew Summer Kickoff 40% off select full price event is set to expire Tuesday, 5/26.