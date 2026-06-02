J. Crew: 30% off Warm Weather Event

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” – Mike Tyson.

Summer can be a lot like that. You’ve got a warm weather wedding coming up. Or you could use some new casual short sleeve shirts. Hot weather seems like it’s still a ways off and then.. POW. You’re sweating buckets and wish you would have gotten on it sooner.

J. Crew’s in our corners with this one. There’s even some warm weather suits and sportcoats included.

No code needed. Prices are as marked. And it’s set to run through Monday (6/8.) Off we go. Stay frosty.

Knit like a tee, wears like a casual/summery button up. 60% cotton / 40% poly. Has quiet potential to become a new favorite. Three color options. Also shown at the very top of the post.

Classic fit here. So if you’re used to their trimmer Ludlow fit, you may need it tweaked by a tailor. Fits have been expanding the last couple years across all brands. So seeing J. Crew shift towards more accommodating silhouettes isn’t a surprise. That and during the warmer months, tight = unpleasant.

Just straight or athletic fits for this sale. Slim is excluded for some reason.

Size shown is a 32×30 straight fit on 5’10″/180. J. Crew’s tech pants aren’t fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of traditional cotton fabrics, but also wants some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Three fits. Five classic colors to pick from.

J. Crew is synonymous with gingham. But instead of a traditional button up long sleeve shirt, this time they’ve made them in a 100% linen camp collar shirt for summer. Brilliant. Four colors to pick from.

100% linen. Available in a 9″ inseam as well, but oddly enough those are excluded from this 30% off deal.

A summer standard Vintage-inspired camp collar. Relaxed fit. 100 percent cotton with a lightweight waffle texture. Uncomplicated but still intentional. That’s how casual summer style is done.

More of a heritage look and feel, which is currently on-trend. A slightly more relaxed fit. Compared to their (mostly excluded from this sale) bestselling broken in tees, these have a pocket, and an additional 1″ in the chest, + they’re longer by 3/4″.

Got a warm weather wedding coming up? Italian wool, half canvas construction, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons… you know the drill. Just the lighter gray (as well as a tan.)

For when the heat and humidity really hit. Sold as separates. So you’ll pick the size of the jacket and then the trousers and put each piece in your cart one at a time.

White is excluded. But light blue, pink, and a bunch of checks and stripes are in. Still showing the white above for a fit perspective. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/180, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 shirt wearing frame.

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere.

More refined than many other polos thanks to the smooth, 100 percent Pima cotton fabric. Five colors to pick from.

Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much.

J. Crew excels at taking basic styles and putting a few twists on a classic design. You’re looking at the proof. Pique fabric, pocket on the chest. Specially washed so it feels broken in but not broken down, straight out of the box.

Even more short sleeve shirts for summer. We must be living in a golden age of these things or something. More of a subtle texture here, compared to the more pronounced waffle texture shirts which have already been mentioned a bit further up the scroll.

More interesting than a standard khaki, more subtle than a seersucker. Didn’t think “Green tea” as a suit color would work, but for summer in a cotton oxford fabric? Sure. Plus the jacket and trousers can easily be broken up and worn with other individual pieces (jacket as a sportcoat, pants with polos or smart tees.)

Fabric blend is 42% recycled polyester / 27% TENCEL / 24% cotton / 7% elastane. Pique knit. Won’t be sleek and slick like a RHONE commuter, although these aren’t priced anywhere near that level either. 4.7/5 stars after 200+ reviews.

For those doing the tux thing for an upcoming wedding. Rarely on sale. Drink plenty of water, and don’t lock your knees!

***Warning: Picks below this line are from the Final Sale section and an additional 30% off with the code SHOPSALE. But remember that final means final. No returns or exchanges on any final sale items***

A summery shawl collar? It is possible.

If you’re familiar with J. Crew Ludlow suits and how they fit, and you wanna take a swing at some all-business separates which still have summer’s favorite fabric (linen) woven in… then maybe rolling the dice on a big final-sale purchase can be considered.

51% cotton/49% linen fabric from the UK. Half lined in the back for breathability. Worn with jeans it undeniably exudes “cool-social-studies-teacher.” Wear it with white or off white chinos, and you’re set for summer cocktails.

More stripes, only here in a wider rugby style stripe. 100% cashmere.

The J. Crew 30% off select full price deal is set to expire Monday 6/8.