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Prime Day Dates, Hamilton & Tissot Rewards Bonuses, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

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Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Nordstrom Members: Tiered Rewards Note Bonuses
Spend $300, get $50, Spend $500, get $100, Spend $1000, get $200

This is not a discount or cash back. What it is, is a bonus rewards note for their members/rewards club, handed out depending on three spending thresholds, and it’s promoted as a “shop for Father’s Day Gifts” event. Thresholds are steep, but if you’ve been saving for a splurge, then this ain’t a bad little cherry on top. Especially if it’s a wristwatch which pretty much never goes on sale. So a bonus rewards note which can be used at Nordstrom  down the line = not a bad incentive. Fine print says The Bonus Note will be delivered on or about July 20, 2026,and expires September 20th. So it’s not like a standard giftcard. There’s a 2-month(ish) window to spend it in. Maximum rewards note is $200. Make sure you’re logged into a rewards account so you get that bonus. Offer ends Sunday.

 

Banana Republic: 30% off full priced suits

Ends Monday. Deal DOES included their seasonal/summery linen and linen-wool blends, plus 4-season stand outs like their flagship Signature Suits in Italian Tropical Wool (shown above left).

 

Timex: 25% off select w/ Sunny25

Not as good of a selection compared to what they ran over Memorial Day weekend. But they have been known to add new models as a sale rolls on. This one is set to run through 3am on Monday, 6/15.

 

Amazon: Prime Day is June 23rd – 26th

It’s gonna be extra early this year. Normally Prime Day(s) is in July. Not so this time around. Runs Tuesday 6/23 – Friday 6/26.

 

J. Crew: 30% off select full price (ends 6/8)

Runs through Monday. Full original picks are here if you’re interested.

 

Also worth a mention:

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J. Crew: 30% off Warm Weather Event

Shorts, shirts, and even some summery sportcoats and suits. Hot weather can catch us off guard. J. Crew gets it going with an early June sale.

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