Prime Day Dates, Hamilton & Tissot Rewards Bonuses, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Nordstrom Members: Tiered Rewards Note Bonuses

Spend $300, get $50, Spend $500, get $100, Spend $1000, get $200

This is not a discount or cash back. What it is, is a bonus rewards note for their members/rewards club, handed out depending on three spending thresholds, and it’s promoted as a “shop for Father’s Day Gifts” event. Thresholds are steep, but if you’ve been saving for a splurge, then this ain’t a bad little cherry on top. Especially if it’s a wristwatch which pretty much never goes on sale. So a bonus rewards note which can be used at Nordstrom down the line = not a bad incentive. Fine print says “The Bonus Note will be delivered on or about July 20, 2026,” and “expires September 20th.“ So it’s not like a standard giftcard. There’s a 2-month(ish) window to spend it in. Maximum rewards note is $200. Make sure you’re logged into a rewards account so you get that bonus. Offer ends Sunday.

Ends Monday. Deal DOES included their seasonal/summery linen and linen-wool blends, plus 4-season stand outs like their flagship Signature Suits in Italian Tropical Wool (shown above left).

Not as good of a selection compared to what they ran over Memorial Day weekend. But they have been known to add new models as a sale rolls on. This one is set to run through 3am on Monday, 6/15.

It’s gonna be extra early this year. Normally Prime Day(s) is in July. Not so this time around. Runs Tuesday 6/23 – Friday 6/26.

Runs through Monday. Full original picks are here if you’re interested.

Also worth a mention: