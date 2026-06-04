Prime Day Dates, Hamilton & Tissot Rewards Bonuses, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom Members: Tiered Rewards Note Bonuses
Spend $300, get $50, Spend $500, get $100, Spend $1000, get $200
- Hamilton Murph 38 w/ Steel Bracelet – $1045 (review here)
- Tissot 40mm PRX Auto Powermatic 80 – $850
- Maverick & Co. Manhattan Deluxe Leather Briefcase – $309 (review here of the all black version)
This is not a discount or cash back. What it is, is a bonus rewards note for their members/rewards club, handed out depending on three spending thresholds, and it’s promoted as a “shop for Father’s Day Gifts” event. Thresholds are steep, but if you’ve been saving for a splurge, then this ain’t a bad little cherry on top. Especially if it’s a wristwatch which pretty much never goes on sale. So a bonus rewards note which can be used at Nordstrom down the line = not a bad incentive. Fine print says “The Bonus Note will be delivered on or about July 20, 2026,” and “expires September 20th.“ So it’s not like a standard giftcard. There’s a 2-month(ish) window to spend it in. Maximum rewards note is $200. Make sure you’re logged into a rewards account so you get that bonus. Offer ends Sunday.
Banana Republic: 30% off full priced suits
- Signature Italian wool suit jacket +
- Signature Italian wool suit trouser = $476 ($680) blue or grey
- Italian Wool Tuxedo Jacket +
- Italian Wool Tuxedo Trouser = $627.20 ($896)
Ends Monday. Deal DOES included their seasonal/summery linen and linen-wool blends, plus 4-season stand outs like their flagship Signature Suits in Italian Tropical Wool (shown above left).
Timex: 25% off select w/ Sunny25
- Q Timex Continental GMT – $164.25 ($219) above
- Q Timex GMT Rubber Strap – $179.25 ($239)
- World Time Reissue – $149.25 ($199)
- Marlin Jet Quartz – $171.75 ($229)
Not as good of a selection compared to what they ran over Memorial Day weekend. But they have been known to add new models as a sale rolls on. This one is set to run through 3am on Monday, 6/15.
Amazon: Prime Day is June 23rd – 26th
It’s gonna be extra early this year. Normally Prime Day(s) is in July. Not so this time around. Runs Tuesday 6/23 – Friday 6/26.
J. Crew: 30% off select full price (ends 6/8)
- Waffle-knit camp-collar shirts – $55.50 ($79.50)
- Sportcoats in English linen-wool blend – $348.50 ($498)
- Pima cotton polos – $68.50 ($98)
- Textured camp-collar knit shirts in stripe – $55.50 ($79.50)
Runs through Monday. Full original picks are here if you’re interested.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: Select polos & shorts 2 for $99
- Nordstrom RACK: New Arrivals are in.
- Billy Reid: New items have been added to their sale section.