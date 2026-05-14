50% off GAP shorts, a spring/summer suede legend, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Looks like J. Crew is gonna try to get a (very early) jump on the rest of the industry’s Memorial Day Weekend sales. One day preview for their rewards members is live today (Thursday 5/14) with it being open to everyone/no log-in required starting tomorrow, Friday 5/15. Lots of exclusions. But we’ll have a full breakdown and picks when it goes live to everyone.

Full review here. Not a sale but a restock at Huckberry. Spendy, but these are some real #menswear legends… and they’re pretty hard to source on this side of the Atlantic. Huckberry is one of only a couple stores to carry these things here in the US. So their free shipping & free returns is a significant deal. For the sake of comparison, Sanders has them priced at $332.56 on their own website, and they’ll hit you with an (understandable) additional $50+ international shipping charge at checkout. So Huckberry really has done the hard work here with getting them stateside. And they even charge less on the price tag than the brand that makes them.

Half off shorts sounds somewhat redundant as shorts are half-pants, but… yeah. Tis the season for shorts shopping. Ends tonight (5/14.)

For the design purists who love the vintage-y design of Orient’s Bambino 38 line, but don’t like the date window interrupting the look of the dial. 10% off should work on most (all?) watches. Pretty standard discount from Orient, but still worth a mention because of the new, just-launched Bambino.

Still rolling and runs through this upcoming Wednesday, 5/20. Which you’d think after that they’d then roll into whatever they’re doing for the long weekend. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged. Full picks can be found here.

Still running. And yes you can mix and match between dress shirts and sport shirts. So you can grab an OCBD and a dress shirt, and the cost will still be $149. Full review of both the Stretch Supima and Explorer Non-Iron dress shirts can be found here.

Also worth a mention: