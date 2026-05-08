Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale and Final Sale Items

This feels like a mid-season clearance. And it’s a bit of a mess, with some items having only extreme sizes or colors left, while others have stock in the dead center of the sizing bell curve (S/M/L, 31/32/33 waist, etc.) It’s a big “haystack.” But… hark! HARRRRK! There be some “needles.”

Bonobos is one of those brands that allows you to save a “my fit” profile, so by toggling that button on, you should be able to browse much more efficiently. Remember, final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged. And it’s a blend of both regular and final sale stuff. Off we go with the picks, of which per our usual policy had at least a decent size selection left at post time…

Pants so practical it’ll make your head spin. Wrinkle-resistant, easy-care cotton with a bit of stretch. Workplace appropriate crease down the front of each leg. Select colors. Sizes are scattered, but there’s some good availability in the earth-tones shown above at post time. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. Best for repeat Weekday Warrior customers.

A statement summer blazer without loud checks or madras style patterns. Would also look great with darker, contrasting trousers such as a deep navy or a medium gray. Italian cotton with a bit of stretch. Lots of sizes and fits. And they’ve got matching trousers, in case you wanna get nuts and do a full icy-blue suit.

Cool looking sweater polos, but asking $109 at full price was wayyy too steep for a lot of us. Mostly Johnny collar (no buttons) on these. True retro style. Final sale though.

More on-sale earth tones. These pants are pretty terrific… IF you’re good with the gel-gripper waistband. Some love it as it keeps their shirts tucked. Some don’t as it can feel a little odd when wearing a polo or tee untucked. But the fabric is legit. Breezy and lightweight. Stretches. Wicks sweat. These also have a gusset for ease of movement. Not final sale yet. So they’ll ship and return for free.

Super cheap bombers look… super cheap. Probably because they’re usually made from crummy, garbage-bag like poly. These are made from a cotton/nylon blend, and keep things sleek and simple.

Pretty sure these are from the current season’s crop? That’s why they aren’t final sale yet, and a bit more expensive. Select colors/patterns of course.

And last season’s. Thus, final sale. The key with all patterned short sleeve button downs is that the louder the pattern, the quieter the rest of your outfit. Too much/too many patterns are hard on the eyes. Because, see above. That’s a LOT of pattern in one frame. It got a bit… bananas… didn’t it.

V necks are here. Crewnecks are over here. It’s never a bad time to get an all merino wool sweater on sale. Because office HVACs can be overly aggressive. That, and merino wool has gotten expensive lately (along with a lot of other stuff.) So buying out of season can be key. Not final sale yet. Ships/returns for free.

In case you work in a meat locker. (Fall can’t come soon enough.) Actual wool-blend exterior though. Not the usual cheap poly-fleece stuff.

As overdone as the “tech-bro” vest is in corporate culture… they sure are handy. And this one actually looks a little better/less bargain & forgotten, style-wise.

Italian wool from Marzotto. Unconstructed and unlined in the back. Could look summertime dynamite with some lighter gray (or even white) pants, a crisp white shirt, and some deep brown or navy suede loafers or chukkas.

These seemed to get caught between their golf line of pure performance fabric pants, and their flagship cotton chinos. Fabric is a blend: 56% Cotton | 40% TruTemp Polyester | 4% Spandex. Smart looking tab closure. Could be a real winner for those who want something a bit dressier yet also want a little bit of performance too. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Sorry, a purple blazer? It’s not purple… it’s “plum.” Much more muted. But it still isn’t a navy or medium gray sportcoat. Yet if you’re a huge fan of the Bonobos unconstructed wool blazers, then here’s another opportunity to get one on serious discount. Final sale though.

Light outerwear for cool spring or summer mornings. “Birch” colored corduroy. Chore jacket style.

The Bonobos extra 30% off sale and final sale items code STOCKUP30 runs all the way through Wednesday 5/20. We’ll keep an eye out in case they refresh their sale section with new stock.