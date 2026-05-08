Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale and Final Sale Items

STOCKUP30 = Extra 30% off Sale and Final Sale Items
This feels like a mid-season clearance. And it’s a bit of a mess, with some items having only extreme sizes or colors left, while others have stock in the dead center of the sizing bell curve (S/M/L, 31/32/33 waist, etc.) It’s a big “haystack.” But… hark! HARRRRK! There be some “needles.”
Bonobos is one of those brands that allows you to save a “my fit” profile, so by toggling that button on, you should be able to browse much more efficiently. Remember, final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged. And it’s a blend of both regular and final sale stuff. Off we go with the picks, of which per our usual policy had at least a decent size selection left at post time…
(select) Weekday Warrior Dress Pants – $41.30 FINAL ($119)
Pants so practical it’ll make your head spin. Wrinkle-resistant, easy-care cotton with a bit of stretch. Workplace appropriate crease down the front of each leg. Select colors. Sizes are scattered, but there’s some good availability in the earth-tones shown above at post time. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. Best for repeat Weekday Warrior customers.
Jetsetter Italian Cotton Blazer – $139.30 FINAL ($425)
A statement summer blazer without loud checks or madras style patterns. Would also look great with darker, contrasting trousers such as a deep navy or a medium gray. Italian cotton with a bit of stretch. Lots of sizes and fits. And they’ve got matching trousers, in case you wanna get nuts and do a full icy-blue suit.
Hudson Sweater Polos – $41.30 – $48.30 FINAL ($109)
Cool looking sweater polos, but asking $109 at full price was wayyy too steep for a lot of us. Mostly Johnny collar (no buttons) on these. True retro style. Final sale though.
Course Legend Performance Fabric Trousers – $83.30 ($149)
More on-sale earth tones. These pants are pretty terrific… IF you’re good with the gel-gripper waistband. Some love it as it keeps their shirts tucked. Some don’t as it can feel a little odd when wearing a polo or tee untucked. But the fabric is legit. Breezy and lightweight. Stretches. Wicks sweat. These also have a gusset for ease of movement. Not final sale yet. So they’ll ship and return for free.
The Boulevard Bomber – $90.30 ($189)
Super cheap bombers look… super cheap. Probably because they’re usually made from crummy, garbage-bag like poly. These are made from a cotton/nylon blend, and keep things sleek and simple.
Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts – $48.30 ($85) (2026?)
Pretty sure these are from the current season’s crop? That’s why they aren’t final sale yet, and a bit more expensive. Select colors/patterns of course.
Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts – $27.30 FINAL ($89) (2025?)
And last season’s. Thus, final sale. The key with all patterned short sleeve button downs is that the louder the pattern, the quieter the rest of your outfit. Too much/too many patterns are hard on the eyes. Because, see above. That’s a LOT of pattern in one frame. It got a bit… bananas… didn’t it.
Washable Merino Wool V-Neck or Crewneck Sweaters – $55.30 ($99)
V necks are here. Crewnecks are over here. It’s never a bad time to get an all merino wool sweater on sale. Because office HVACs can be overly aggressive. That, and merino wool has gotten expensive lately (along with a lot of other stuff.) So buying out of season can be key. Not final sale yet. Ships/returns for free.
Italian Wool Fleece Quarter Zip – $69.30 ($149)
In case you work in a meat locker. (Fall can’t come soon enough.) Actual wool-blend exterior though. Not the usual cheap poly-fleece stuff.
Sportsman Quilted Vest – $69.30 ($149)
As overdone as the “tech-bro” vest is in corporate culture… they sure are handy. And this one actually looks a little better/less bargain & forgotten, style-wise.
Jetsetter Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Rust Houndstooth – $181.30 FINAL ($475)
Italian wool from Marzotto. Unconstructed and unlined in the back. Could look summertime dynamite with some lighter gray (or even white) pants, a crisp white shirt, and some deep brown or navy suede loafers or chukkas.
Cotton/Poly/Spandex Tech Trousers – $48.30 FINAL ($149)
These seemed to get caught between their golf line of pure performance fabric pants, and their flagship cotton chinos. Fabric is a blend: 56% Cotton | 40% TruTemp Polyester | 4% Spandex. Smart looking tab closure. Could be a real winner for those who want something a bit dressier yet also want a little bit of performance too. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.
Jetsetter Unconstructed Blazer in Plum Windowpane – $181.30 FINAL ($475)
Sorry, a purple blazer? It’s not purple… it’s “plum.” Much more muted. But it still isn’t a navy or medium gray sportcoat. Yet if you’re a huge fan of the Bonobos unconstructed wool blazers, then here’s another opportunity to get one on serious discount. Final sale though.
Cord Beau Chore Jacket – $62.30 FINAL ($179)
Light outerwear for cool spring or summer mornings. “Birch” colored corduroy. Chore jacket style.
The Bonobos extra 30% off sale and final sale items code STOCKUP30 runs all the way through Wednesday 5/20. We’ll keep an eye out in case they refresh their sale section with new stock.